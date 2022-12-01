Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&