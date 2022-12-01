NEW CASTLE -- The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the four recipients of its “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program, including one Madison County athlete.
Maya King of Alexandria joins Elizabeth Graham of Triton Central, Mathew Strange of Oak Hill and Boston Steers of Evansville Central as the recipients of four-year renewable college scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.
King is a four-year varsity basketball player and three-year starter for the Tigers. In addition to basketball, King is a four-year participant on the Tigers’ softball team -- three as a starter. She is an active contributor in the community and classroom as well, holding positions in the student council, prom committee, serving as a class officer for three years, youth leadership academy and choir director. She volunteers her time to numerous organizations, including Alexandria Community Center, St. Mary’s School, Multiplication Madness and basketball-centric camps and youth hoop shoot. She is a member of the National Honors Society and the daughter of Brian and Monica King of Alexandria.
The “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who have been involved in Indiana high school basketball as a player, manager, statistician, student trainer or other similar role with consideration given to their scholarship, leadership and extra-curricular activities.
The name “Gifts of the Game” is a nod to both the financial gift Indiana high school seniors receive, as well as the benefits basketball has played in the lives of those associated with the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and this program. In its fourth year of existence, $16,000 in college scholarships will be given this year through the program.
Funded through the second-largest private donation in Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame history, the scholarship fund is open to further contributions to increase the amount and number of scholarships given.
Interested donors may contact Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame development director Trip Lukemeyer at trip@hoopshall.com or (317) 983-4667 for more information or to make a contribution. Contributions may be sent to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, One Hall of Fame Court, New Castle, IN 47362 with an appropriate note in the memo line.