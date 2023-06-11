2023 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher All-Area
Charleigh Baledge, freshman, Alexandria
Alivia Boston, junior, Elwood
Olivia Shannon, senior, Elwood
Paige Parker, sophomore, Frankton
Karlie Jannings, sophomore, Lapel
Katie Duncan, senior, Madison-Grant
Elizabeth Lee, senior, Madison-Grant
Eliza Findlay, senior, Pendleton Heights
Shelby Messer, junior, Pendleton Heights
Olivia Watson, sophomore, Shenandoah
Emma Whittenburg, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Daleville--Kyra Osborne; Frankton—Claire Duncan; Lapel—Krystin Davis, Jordan Tracy; Liberty Christian—Jenna Rigdon