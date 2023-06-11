2023 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher All-Area

Charleigh Baledge, freshman, Alexandria

Alivia Boston, junior, Elwood

Olivia Shannon, senior, Elwood

Paige Parker, sophomore, Frankton

Karlie Jannings, sophomore, Lapel

Katie Duncan, senior, Madison-Grant

Elizabeth Lee, senior, Madison-Grant

Eliza Findlay, senior, Pendleton Heights

Shelby Messer, junior, Pendleton Heights

Olivia Watson, sophomore, Shenandoah

Emma Whittenburg, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Daleville--Kyra Osborne; Frankton—Claire Duncan; Lapel—Krystin Davis, Jordan Tracy; Liberty Christian—Jenna Rigdon

