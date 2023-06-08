2023 THB Sports Softball-Player All-Area

Charleigh Baledge, freshman, Alexandria

Jaycen Swink, freshman, Anderson

Kyra Osborne, freshman, Daleville

Cali Pattengale, junior, Daleville

Valyn Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville

Emily Simmons, sophomore, Daleville

Kelsey Armes, freshman, Elwood

Makenzie Cornwell, senior, Elwood

Olivia Shannon, senior, Elwood

Makena Alexander, senior, Frankton

Amaya Collins, junior, Frankton

Claire Duncan, junior, Frankton

Jilly Hilderbrand, junior, Frankton

Krystin Davis, junior, Lapel

Ava Everman, sophomore, Lapel

Laylah Gore, sophomore, Lapel

Hannah Laughlin, senior, Lapel

Alexa Owens, senior, Lapel

Angel Watson, junior, Liberty Christian

Katie Duncan, senior, Madison-Grant

Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant

Johnna Hiatt, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Carley Holliday, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Elizabeth Lee, senior, Madison-Grant

Maegan Wilson, junior, Madison-Grant

Sydney Clark, senior, Pendleton Heights

Lillian Coffel, senior, Pendleton Heights

Katelin Goodwin, junior, Pendleton Heights

Kiah Hubble, junior, Pendleton Heights

Gloria Richardson, senior, Pendleton Heights

Bo Shelton, senior, Pendleton Heights

Allyssa Allen, senior, Shenandoah

Elise Boyd, junior, Shenandoah

Tarran Mills, sophomore, Shenandoah

Kayla Muterspaugh, senior, Shenandoah

Aleyna Sharritts, freshman, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Daisy Bivens, Allison Duckworth, Taylor Roundtree; Anderson—Riley Ferguson, Arwen Stump, Mariyah Summitt, Emma Wilson; Daleville—Zoe Shihemi, Synia Walker, Miley Womack; Elwood—Alivia Boston, Averi Savage; Frankton—Aubree Engelking, Jersey Marsh, Paige Parker; Lapel—Tatum Harper, Karlie Jannings, Paige Stires, Jordan Tracy; Liberty Christian—Anna Blower, Jenna Rigdon, Nicki Warren; Madison-Grant—Makennah Clouse, Demie Havens, Maddy Moore; Pendleton Heights—Kylie Fisher, Avry Miller, Alana Smith; Shenandoah—Starlight Lee, Gabbi Patrick, Lydia Schwagmeier

