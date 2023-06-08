2023 THB Sports Softball-Player All-Area
Charleigh Baledge, freshman, Alexandria
Jaycen Swink, freshman, Anderson
Kyra Osborne, freshman, Daleville
Cali Pattengale, junior, Daleville
Valyn Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville
Emily Simmons, sophomore, Daleville
Kelsey Armes, freshman, Elwood
Makenzie Cornwell, senior, Elwood
Olivia Shannon, senior, Elwood
Makena Alexander, senior, Frankton
Amaya Collins, junior, Frankton
Claire Duncan, junior, Frankton
Jilly Hilderbrand, junior, Frankton
Krystin Davis, junior, Lapel
Ava Everman, sophomore, Lapel
Laylah Gore, sophomore, Lapel
Hannah Laughlin, senior, Lapel
Alexa Owens, senior, Lapel
Angel Watson, junior, Liberty Christian
Katie Duncan, senior, Madison-Grant
Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant
Johnna Hiatt, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Carley Holliday, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Elizabeth Lee, senior, Madison-Grant
Maegan Wilson, junior, Madison-Grant
Sydney Clark, senior, Pendleton Heights
Lillian Coffel, senior, Pendleton Heights
Katelin Goodwin, junior, Pendleton Heights
Kiah Hubble, junior, Pendleton Heights
Gloria Richardson, senior, Pendleton Heights
Bo Shelton, senior, Pendleton Heights
Allyssa Allen, senior, Shenandoah
Elise Boyd, junior, Shenandoah
Tarran Mills, sophomore, Shenandoah
Kayla Muterspaugh, senior, Shenandoah
Aleyna Sharritts, freshman, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Daisy Bivens, Allison Duckworth, Taylor Roundtree; Anderson—Riley Ferguson, Arwen Stump, Mariyah Summitt, Emma Wilson; Daleville—Zoe Shihemi, Synia Walker, Miley Womack; Elwood—Alivia Boston, Averi Savage; Frankton—Aubree Engelking, Jersey Marsh, Paige Parker; Lapel—Tatum Harper, Karlie Jannings, Paige Stires, Jordan Tracy; Liberty Christian—Anna Blower, Jenna Rigdon, Nicki Warren; Madison-Grant—Makennah Clouse, Demie Havens, Maddy Moore; Pendleton Heights—Kylie Fisher, Avry Miller, Alana Smith; Shenandoah—Starlight Lee, Gabbi Patrick, Lydia Schwagmeier