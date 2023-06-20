MIDDLETOWN — Demonstrating personal poise and academic excellence throughout her school career, Shenandoah’s Alyssa Allen maintained a positive mental attitude despite dealing with extraordinary personal adversity at home.
A four-year starter at catcher for the Raiders’ softball team, Allen is considered a leader in the classroom and in the community. In addition to her athletic involvement, she is involved in FFA, Lions Club and volunteers as an umpire for area junior leagues.
At the same time, she was tasked as a caretaker for family members, including her parents and younger siblings. Allen helped those closest to her battle against addiction and their own emotional traumas but never allowed her omnipresent smile to leave her face.
“Much as a duck looks calm and graceful on the top of the water while the webbed feet are going crazy under the surface, so too it has been for Alyssa,” Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski wrote in his nomination for Allen. “Alyssa will be a wildly successful teacher and will be a role model for future generations.”
Allen has been named the THB Sports Girls Mental Attitude Award winner.