ANDERSON -- Adam Alt has been around soccer since he started playing at age 5, and he has either played or coached for a variety of teams in Madison County and the surrounding area.
His next stop is at Liberty Christian, where he has taken over a program and is set on building upon a culture that has produced three consecutive sectional titles under DJ Callahan, whom Alt has succeeded.
"I have always been an assistant at the high school level, and I felt the timing was right to search for a position as a high school coach," Alt wrote in an email. "I prayed that God would give me signs to do his work and (I) saw that Liberty had an opening."
Alt is a Highland High School and Anderson University graduate and has assisted at Anderson High School and Pendleton Heights, as well as at the YMCA and the Anderson Blitz club. He is also currently a coach with the McCordsville-based Sporting Indiana FC program and also plays in several leagues.
He also has a National D License from the US Soccer Federation, and that is a certification that allows him to coach travel soccer (ages 6-19).
"I thought this was my opportunity to apply and take a chance to be a head coach and run my own program," Alt said. "I already have a lot of (friends) in the Liberty community, so that was an added bonus."
Alt has conducted workouts with the LC squad this summer, and he expects to have about 20 on the team, including six returning seniors.
"We have been practicing twice a week this summer, with a pretty good turnout," Alt said. "I am excited to see these young people grow and develop."
Alt said since he is new to IHSAA Class A soccer, after working at bigger schools, this will be a year of learning for him.
"I am hoping to continue the success that has already been established," Alt said. "The goal is always to win in the state tournament, but I really want to see the players grow and develop on and off the field. Being a student and doing extracurriculars is always a tough thing to do."
Alt is employed at AU as a user support technician in the Information Technology Services department, assisting students, faculty and staff with their computer needs.
While a student at AU, Alt took up photography, and he said he recently acquired camera equipment to further his passion. He said he has shot at a number of sporting events in the Anderson community.