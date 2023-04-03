ANDERSON — At the debut of Anderson’s new baseball facility, the first hit went to Drew Baker and the first home run was clubbed by Dontrez Fuller.
But the night belonged to Kairo Parks.
The senior homered in three straight plate appearances, drove in nine runs over the two games and delivered five strong innings on the mound in the opener as Anderson swept North Central Conference-foe Arsenal Tech 15-5 and 20-0 to open its season.
Tech fell to 1-2 with the twin defeats.
The new sports complex at the school includes tennis courts and a soccer field that have already been in use as well as two baseball and two softball diamonds whose 2022 premieres were postponed until this spring.
Indians coach Adrian Heim said the new facility adds more excitement to the opening of the spring season.
“It’s nice to be out here because it’s our own and it’s in great shape and the kids enjoyed it,” he said. “It looks like the ball travels a little bit, and I don’t know if that’s going to be good or bad for us, but we hit it hard.”
Anderson pounded 23 combined hits in the two games and limited an improved Titans squad to just four earned runs with a group effort on the mound.
There was offense up and down the Indians' lineup, but it was Parks who shined brightest.
He walked and was hit by a pitch in his first two plate appearances of Game 1 before he homered to left in the fifth inning with Fuller aboard to extend the Anderson lead to 6-3. One inning later, he capped a nine-run Indians' rally with another two-run blast as the Indians pulled away late to win by run rule in the sixth inning.
All of the offense was in support of Parks on the mound as well. He threw five innings, allowing just two hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking three.
It was not the best outing for the projected Anderson staff ace, but for this time of year, it was more than satisfactory.
“He was just a little off. We didn’t throw many off-speed pitches. We just kind of attacked, attacked, attacked,” Heim said. “There were too many walks, and we talked to him about it, and then he gives up a flare, but give (Tech) credit. They’re improved, and they definitely played a good first game.
“He’ll be fine, and he feels great.”
“It felt good. I honestly felt unsatisfied because I have high expectations for myself,” Parks said. “I know I can do better, and since I know I can do better, working harder and keeping my work going in a good direction will help my results like it did my hitting.”
Parks was also the beneficiary of some solid defense behind him, in particular from Fuller. In addition to a home run and five runs scored in the twin bill, Fuller also made every play in center including a diving over-the-shoulder catch in the fifth inning.
“All I can say is, I love Donnie,” Parks said.
The Parks party continue in the second game with a third two-run blast in as many plate appearances as part of a three-run first inning. He later added RBI singles in the second, fourth and fifth innings and reached base in all nine plate appearances in the doubleheader.
He was the most baffled person at the game.
“Yeah, I don’t know. In all honesty, I just go up there with the approach of look away and hit away,” he said. “Ironically, I pulled the ball. I’m just going to say I guess the hard work paid off. I wasn’t planning on this happening. You just can’t predict it.”
Baker was 3-for-7 with a double and three RBI, Jaxon Milburn was 4-for-7 with two RBI, Carter Hunt drove in four runs and Steven Reyes and Xavier Terrell each drove in three runs in the nightcap.
Heim also took advantage of the lopsided Game 2 win by utilizing four pitchers — Milburn, Kadyn Kendall, Canaan Pratt and Hunt — who combined to allow just two hits and strike out eight batters in the shutout.
Anderson will officially celebrate the opening of its new park Thursday when Cambridge City Lincoln comes to town.