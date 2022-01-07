ALEXANDRIA — The Anderson Indians left no doubt Friday night they are back on top of the Madison County boys basketball universe.
Ty Wills scored 21 points, and Ja’Quan Ingram added 15 points and nine rebounds as the Indians routed Lapel 69-34 to claim their first county title since 2014.
The 35-point margin of victory was the largest in Madison County championship history — eclipsing a mark of 29 points that had stood since 2004 — and the 84-point combined margin of victory in the three tournament games was the third-highest in tournament history. Only the Anderson teams of 2004 (89 points) and 2005 (85 points) won by larger aggregate totals.
It also was a markedly different outcome than the Nov. 26 meeting at Lapel when the Bulldogs led throughout and Anderson pulled ahead late for a six-point win.
“We wanted to make a statement because, to be honest, Lapel should have beaten us that game,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “We didn’t play well, and I told the team we were going to have to play hard because Lapel is a good team.”
This time around, Anderson took the lead for good at 11-9 on a Wills jumper in the first quarter. That started a 9-0 run to end the period and a Wills 3-point basket early in the second quarter gave Anderson a double-digit lead at 25-13. They never looked back, pushing the lead to over 20 early in the third quarter.
“We really focused on defense and getting stops,” Wills said. “That was what separated us tonight.”
The Indians’ defense limited the Lapel perimeter shooters to just one made 3-point basket, and that came in the first quarter, taking away a strength of the Bulldogs.
For the seniors — particularly Wills and Kedrick Anderson — who have been around the struggling Anderson program for so long, being back on top of the county scene means a great deal to them and to their coach, who was cutting down a net for the first time as head coach.
“This really means the world to me. We’ve went through a lot, all of us as a family and as a group, the last three or four years,” Anderson said. “It’s been crazy, but we never gave up, and look where it got us.”
“The hard work we were putting up in the summer, it’s finally paying off,” Wills said.
Normally a starter, Anderson has been coming off the bench this week as he deals with some personal tragedy. That made Friday night even more special for him, after he contributed three rebounds and two assists.
“It’s been tough, but we kept pushing and kept our heads up,” Anderson said. “I might not have scored a lot, but I bring a whole lot of energy and love.”
Junior guard Ahmere Carson added 12 points and six steals as he and senior guard Lathan Averhart harassed the Bulldog guards into 21 total turnovers. Lapel senior Landon Bair scored 16 points in the first meeting but was shut out in the title game, a key for the Anderson game plan.
“I think (Pendleton Heights senior) Jamison Dunham is a great, great player, but you have to play Bair like Dunham,” Bowling said.
Lapel (6-6) was making its fourth appearance in the county final and was denied its second championship. The Bulldogs were led by freshman Bode Judge with 14 points.
Averhart and Jaylen Murphy scored seven each for Anderson with Murphy also grabbing nine rebounds — 7 on the offensive end — as the Indians won the rebounding battle 48-17.
It was Anderson’s seventh Madison County championship and puts the Indians back on top. They had been tied with the Arabians with six championships. They improved to 8-2 with the win, their best start since the 2012-13 season.
