ANDERSON – The Anderson boys basketball team had never beaten Guerin Catholic in nine tries entering Tuesday night’s contest.
The visiting Golden Eagles never stood a chance on senior night at the Tipi.
Seniors Ty Wills and Sean Paige and junior Ahmere Carson each scored 16 points, and the teams played with a running clock for all but the first 2 ½ minutes of the second half as the Indians cruised to a 73-34 victory in their regular-season finale.
“It means a lot,” Wills said after posing for celebratory postgame pictures with his teammates. “There’s been blood, sweat and tears that’s been shed on this court. I just love this city and love this team a lot. So it meant a lot for my last game here to be a great win.”
This one was never in doubt.
Anderson (19-4) shot 84% (21-of-25) from the field in the first half and led 45-15 at intermission. Senior Lathan Averhart – who finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range – triggered the running clock on a 3-pointer that gave the Tribe a 52-17 advantage with 5:45 to play in the third quarter.
From there, the only thing in question was Anderson’s final margin of victory.
“I just told them, ‘Let’s be seniors. Let’s end it on the right note,’” Indians coach Donnie Bowling said. “So we got them new uniforms, so maybe that was it.”
The Tribe showed up in new gray uniforms with red numbers and lettering outlined in green.
Look good, play good. And Anderson looked and played spectacular.
Carson had an incredible all-around floor game, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and adding six assists, five rebounds and four steals to his scoring exploits. If not for the running clock, the junior guard might have recorded a triple-double.
He got the game started on a hot note, with a hand in Anderson’s first four baskets and six of its first seven.
Carson’s 3-pointer with 4:51 remaining gave the Indians a 13-2 lead. Guerin Catholic (13-10) never got the deficit in single digits again.
“That’s how we’ve gotta play in the sectional so you won’t lose,” Carson said of the blistering start. “We don’t plan on losing no time soon at all. Just keep playing. Just keep playing.”
Willis took over with 11 points in the second quarter as the Indians pushed the lead to 30. He also finished 7-of-9 from the field with two assists and a blocked shot.
Then there was Paige. The 6-foot-8 center transferred from the Chicago area and had to sit out last season.
He’s made his presence known as he’s gotten his feet underneath him and played one of his best all-around games Tuesday.
Paige also was 7-of-9 from the field and added a pair of steals on the defensive end. But he drew the loudest cheers from the crowd with 2-of-2 shooting beyond the 3-point arc.
“That was great. That was great,” Bowling said. “Sean played a great game. One of my coaches told me this summer — cause I was kind of frustrated cause he’s so big and I think he could do a little bit better sometimes — and (the coach) just said, ‘Man, he hasn’t played basketball in two years.’ He said, ‘I’m telling you when it comes postseason time, he’s gonna shine.’ And it’s starting to show right now.”
All of the Indians looked to be in postseason form against Guerin Catholic.
Anderson shot 80% (32-of-40) overall and was 8-of-12 from 3-point range. The Indians won the rebounding battle 21-10, forced 13 turnovers with nine steals and had 15 assists.
The only area in which the Tribe did not excel was free-throw shooting — where it finished 1-of-5.
The Golden Eagles shot just 33% (12-of-36) and were 4-of-17 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 at the foul line.
Robert Sorensen led Guerin Catholic with 12 points, shooting 3-of-4 beyond the arc.
The win was cathartic for an Anderson team that has struggled at times on its home court this season. All four of the Indians losses have come on Phil Buck Court, and they weren’t pleased with their last home game — a 64-60 victory against Richmond on Feb. 15 that clinched the outright North Central Conference title.
Tuesday’s win will leave the team with much better memories.
“We had to finish off strong at home. That’s what Coach Bowling was saying,” Carson said. “So we had to come out with good intensity, play defense, get five stops in a row so we could finish the game off.”
The Indians made a pact after the Richmond win. With the conference title clinched, the regular season was over. And Anderson could afford no more losses.
The team has responded with two of its best performances — including a 78-58 win at Kokomo on Friday to finish a perfect 9-0 in the NCC — and feels like its playing its best basketball as the postseason begins.
Anderson will face host Greenfield-Central in the sectional opener March 1.
“It just shows the hard work we put in,” Wills said. “We just didn’t give up. Over the years, I could have gave up. But I just stayed here, kept working — just believed in my team and this school.”
It all came together on one special night to end a remarkable regular season.
“We just came out clicking on all cylinders,” Wills said. “We just had the mentality we couldn’t lose. We could not lose tonight.”
