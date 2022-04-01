ANDERSON — Anderson’s baseball team was two outs away from getting off the chilly Memorial Field diamond Friday night, but it would be a while before the Indians could.
Ahead 5-2 against Fort Wayne Concordia, the Indians allowed the tying run in the seventh and three more in the eighth. Anderson did put itself in a position to win its season opener in the last of the eighth, but ended on the short end of an 8-7 count.
After one was out in the seventh, seven Cadet batters were walked, three more got hits, another reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch, and the tying run in the seventh came home on a sacrifice fly.
“You’re not going to win like that,” Anderson coach Adrian Heim said. “You’ve got two outs to go and a three-run lead, and you can’t get it done....”
The late-game pitching wasn’t the Indians’ only issue. They left 15 runners on base, including three in both the first and eighth innings, as well as two in scoring position in the third.
“Early in the game, I told (the players) we’re leaving too many runners on and that’s going to get us beat,” Heim said. “Realistically, the game should have been over early and it wasn’t, because we left 15 guys on.”
Senior Linkin Talley — also the starting pitcher — saw a four-hit game go to waste.
Talley tripled in his first at-bat and the next time up, he laced a single to center field and that scored Jacob Lee and Connor Stephenson and put the Indians ahead 4-1 in the second. Talley also had two more singles and a walk and on the hill, he fanned five and allowed three hits in three innings.
The other two runs in Anderson’s four-run second scored when Stephenson hit a chopper to the shortstop, who throw home to try to gun down Tanner Trahan went high. Drew Baker also scored on the play.
Anderson made it 5-2 in the fourth on a fielder’s choice grounder by DJ Howells that plated Stephenson.
The Indians’ third hurler, Kairo Parks, came on with two out in the sixth and got a strikeout to end the inning and the first Concordia batter in the seventh to ground out, but it went downhill from there.
The next five Cadets all got aboard (error, three straight walks and a hit). The next out came when Sam Brunow flied to center, but that brought home Reese Anderson and it was now 5-all.
After the Indians left two on with one out in the last of the seventh, Concordia scored three in the eighth on two hits and three walks, all except the first walk coming off Graham Tatham, who took over for Parks.
Anderson would have plenty of life in its half of the eighth, even with two out.
Dontrez Fuller drew a walk that loaded the bases, then a walk to Tatham drove Talley home and pinch-hitter Jamel Hamilton was hit by a pitch, and Parks scored to make it 8-7. No. 1 hitter Jacob Lee, however, struck out and that was the game.
“We had an opportunity to win the game, but our pitching let us down,” Heim said. “We didn’t pitch it well but I’ll give our kids credit; we battled, but we’ll be all right.”
Lee, whom Heim considers the team’s best batter, went 0-for-5, but he gave up only one hit in 2 2/3 innings of middle relief.
Friday’s contest was the first of four in the Indian Classic, which continues Saturday with three games. Anderson plays at approximately 3 p.m., against the loser of the game between Columbus East and Whiteland.