ANDERSON — The scoreboard may not be the best barometer for the early season of Anderson girls basketball, particularly with an opening week of road games at Pike and Lawrence North before Wednesday’s home opener against Class 4A fourth-ranked Fishers.
First-year coach Joseph Adams can see improvement from the opener at Pike through the 73-18 loss at the hands of the Tigers, even if the numbers on the board don’t show it.
“There are things we did tonight that we couldn’t have done against Pike,” he said. “I think that’s the thing we’re looking for is improvement.”
Olivia Smith scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the decisive second quarter as Fishers (3-0) pulled away before halftime. The Tigers presented a particular challenge in terms of depth for Anderson (0-3) in that 10 players scored — including seven before halftime.
Adams believes these three games to open the season may be the best teams the Indians will face all season.
“They’re all extremely talented. Individually they’ve got people who can get points when they need to, and defensively they work together well as a team,” he said. “It’s a gauntlet, these first three games.”
The Indians utilized early defensive intensity to force seven first-quarter turnovers against the Tigers. But Anderson could not capitalize, committing eight miscues of its own, making just two of seven attempts from the floor and failing to convert on all four free throw opportunities.
For the game, the Indians committed 33 turnovers to 14 by Fishers, while the Tigers outrebounded the Indians 30-24.
One of the bright spots for Adams was the play of freshman Jamya Foster, who led all players with eight rebounds — including five offensive boards — to go with four points, an assist and a steal. Her coach would like to see Foster become a more dangerous offensive threat but likes the energy she brings defensively.
“She’s definitely someone you can see from open gyms until now that she’s gotten better,” he said. “She’s put in the time and wanted to improve, ... Her effort is good, she rebounds well and defends well.”
After trailing 17-4 after the first quarter, Anderson senior Zoe Allen scored the first five points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to nine. She scored and drew a foul on the opening possession, converted the free throw and scored on a layup off a steal and pass from Foster.
But that was when Smith took over.
She scored on a rebound basket, made four straight free throws and found Talia Harris for a layup and, in the blink of an eye, the Tigers had scored eight straight points and were up 25-9 and on their way. Smith scored two more field goals in the quarter before a three-point play from Nevaeh Dickman just before halftime ballooned the Tigers’ advantage to 43-13.
Allen led Anderson with nine points while Foster and Jacelyn Starks scored four points each for Anderson.
The Fishers junior varsity team scored the first 25 points of the game and rolled 50-25 past Anderson. The Indians were led by Zion Jones with nine points.