CARMEL — The Anderson Indians nearly put together a perfect second quarter on Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting 5 of 6 from the floor, burying all four of their foul shots and drilling a key 3-pointer to open the 15-point frame, the Tribe were primed to snap their two-game losing streak up by six points over host Carmel at halftime.
Then trouble surfaced in the third quarter for Class 4A No. 17 Anderson (4-3), which ultimately extended its on-going skid to three straight, as the Indians fell to 4A No. 10 Carmel, 48-37.
Anderson held the lead from the opening tip until the 1 minute, 51 second mark in the third, but Carmel 6-foot-8 senior Sam Orme made certain the Tribe wouldn’t gain another advantage.
Orme scored a game-high 33 points while shooting 9 of 14 from the field and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe to secure the Greyhounds’ third win in four games.
The Tribe shot an impressive 53 percent (8 of 15) in the first half and broke an early 6-all tie in the first quarter to build leads of five and six after scoring the game’s first three points.
The Indians dictated the second quarter by shooting 5-for-5 and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line with 1:11 remaining in the half.
In the first half, Anderson amassed three turnovers. In the third quarter, they posted four and finished the half with 12 for 15 overall.
“We could have done better. We came out in the second half, and it went downhill,” Anderson senior Ja’Quan Ingram said. “We could have picked it up. Less turnovers, and we could have won the game.”
Turnovers and poor shooting (2 of 7) resulted in a five-point third quarter for Anderson, while Carmel (7-3) charged back to tie the game 27-all with 2:43 left in the frame before seizing the lead for good.
Carmel outscored Anderson 31-14 in the second half behind Orme’s 18 points and 4 of 7 shooting from the field and 10 of 12 performance from the foul line in the final 16 minutes.
“(Turnovers) killed us. That’s the thing. That third quarter, right? If we could just rectify the third quarter, we would have been alright. Maybe, we were overthinking the third quarter? We just needed to play the way we played the first half,” Anderson head coach Donnie Bowling said.
“We were trying to get it inside to (Jaylen) Murphy, and then that first play, they played the passing lane and they stole the ball. It went downhill from there.”
A pair of dagger 3-pointers by Carmel’s Alex Couto cut the Tribe’s lead to 25-22 in the third and deadlocked the margin 27-all.
A bucket in the lane by Orme with 1:51 in the third put Carmel ahead. Orme opened the fourth quarter on a 4-0 run, including a steal and a layup and one of his two power dunks in the paint.
“There were a lot of turnovers and miscommunications. Simple things,” Ingram said.
Anderson cut the deficit 34-32 with 5:51 remaining in the game, but a 10-0 run by Carmel proved insurmountable.
Senior Ahmere Carson had a team-high 17 points for the Tribe, followed by 11 from Ingram, and seven from Murphy.
Orme tallied 15 points in the first half before erupting for 14 in the fourth and four in the third.
“He killed us, but it seems that everybody has a career game against us. We have to figure out how to stop that,” Bowling said. “Last week, a guy from Pike did, and now, the Orme guy did. We just have to get better and try to figure it out more.”
Anderson lost at 4A No. 8 Noblesville, 42-38, on Dec. 10 and at 4A Pike, 71-66, on Dec. 17. The Tribe’s last win was at Indianapolis Tech, 70-59, on Dec. 9, which opened a four-game road stretch.
They return home on Monday to host Madison County rival Pendleton Heights to open the county tournament at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll come back to the gym tomorrow and practice. We’re going to work on our mistakes and get better. That’s all there is to it,” Ingram said.
Anderson defeated Pendleton Heights 76-68 on the road to open the season on Nov. 22. The Indians used the victory to go 4-0 before their setbacks began to mount.
“The county tournament is a whole new season. The three powerhouses that we just played, they’re a different type of team. I think we’ll be just fine. We just need to be ready to play and we can’t take anyone lightly or we could end up with a loss,” Bowling said. “I’m still excited about what we have and the players we have and the season.”