ANDERSON — For the second straight day, Anderson's inability to find the strike zone in the later innings prevented it from having a chance at victory.
The Indians dropped a 12-8 decision to Columbus East Saturday in the third-place game of the Indian Classic at Memorial Field, seeing a rally from four runs down to tie it at 8 go to waste in the final two innings.
Anderson fell to 0-2 and Friday lost 8-7 to Fort Wayne Concordia, in large part due to six walks in the seventh and eighth innings, after leading 5-2 with two outs to get for the win.
This time, Columbus East went ahead in the sixth with a single run and in the seventh, the Olympians benefited from reliever DJ Howells' struggles, off which the visitors added three runs.
Also, Anderson committed four errors, and those combined with a passed ball on a third strike in the final inning meant all but one of the Columbus East runs were unearned.
And just as Linkin Talley's four-hit night went for naught in the opener, Jamel Hamilton's first career home run, that made it 8-all, turned out to be hollow.
After a Connor Stephenson RBI double got Anderson on the board, the Olympians scored four in the second, two on Chase Zapfe's homer and all made possible by a pair of Indian errors.
Columbus East extended the lead to 6-1 in the third, with a fielding error on a ball that could have been an inning-ending double play being the impetus for the two Olympian runs.
The Indians got to within 6-5 in the fourth, when Jacob Lee drove Dontrez Fuller home with a single and Stephenson and Talley grounded into fielder's choices, with Trevor Trahan and Carter Hunt scoring on those.
In the fifth, Brogan Waymire doubled and Fuller hit a single to drive Waymire in. Two batters later, Hamilton -- pinch-hitting for Hunt -- blasted one over the left-field fence and the game was tied.
The Olympians (1-1-1) went back in front on a RBI single by Will Rieckers, and in the last of the sixth, Talley got his second hit of the day and moved two bases on a wild pitch and infield hit by Howells, but was tagged out at the plate on a double-steal attempt.
Howells took over for starter Lee the next inning, and the result was three walks, two hit batters, a dropped third strike and one hit. Columbus East scored on a passed ball, wild pitch and balk.
Lee allowed eight hits and walked just one, and he struck out seven. He got his first hit of the year in the fourth, on his eighth at-bat.
The Indians had nine hits, from eight different batters, and left six runners on base as opposed to 15 Friday.
Anderson hosts North Central Conference rival Indianapolis Tech Tuesday in a doubleheader, with the first game at 5 p.m.