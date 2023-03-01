MUNCIE — The Anderson boys basketball team overcame a tough opponent and its own mistakes and will once again advance in the IHSAA tournament.
Ja’Quan Ingram led three Indians in double figures with 20 points, Damien King and Ahmere Carson made big fourth-quarter plays, and Anderson held off Greenfield-Central 55-48 Wednesday in the first round of Sectional 9 at the Muncie Fieldhouse.
The Indians have won nine in a row against the Cougars and are 4-0 vs. Greenfield-Central all-time in the IHSAA tournament.
Although Anderson never trailed, it spent much of the night living on the razor’s edge.
“They played 1-3-1, and we got lazy on some passes,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “The thing about the 1-3-1 is you can score layups, but you have to keep passing. And we were trying to make that easy play, but (G-C sophomore Braylon Mullins) is 6-foot-3 or 6-4, and it’s hard to get it over the top of him.”
The Indians scored the first seven points and sprinted to a 14-3 lead on an Ingram drive in the first quarter. The Cougars struggled against the Indians 1-3-1 trapping zone defense, committing five first-quarter turnovers, but gradually made inroads and chipped away at the Anderson advantage.
Three times in the second quarter, G-C pulled to within one point — and twice had the ball down one at 20-19 — but the Indians had the answer, with Carson scoring at the buzzer for a 22-19 halftime edge.
Anderson started the second half strong as well, opening on a 7-2 run and building a 35-26 lead on an Ingram score.
But back-to-back Anderson turnovers yielded six Cougars points — a 3-point basket by Dylan Moles and a three-point play from Mullins — and the Indians lead, again, was down to one.
But Carson scored to close the third quarter, Ingram and King backed up baskets to open the fourth and it was 41-34 Indians on top.
Then things got scary for Anderson.
The Tribe committed five straight turnovers, which G-C converted into a pair of Mullins baskets and found itself within one at 41-40 with 3:22 left.
But, after a Cougars’ timeout, Ingram found King open in the corner for a 3-point shot and a 44-40 lead. King finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter.
A pair of Carson free throws later, the senior guard scored in transition, was fouled and his three-point play led to the final margin.
The Anderson defense forced Greenfield-Central — a 44% 3-point shooting team — into a 2-for-14 night and Moles, who averages better than 20 points, was held to 11.
“That’s what we were trying to do,” Bowling said. “We know they shoot the ball well, but we wanted them to shoot it a little faster.”
King was 7-of-8 from the field and Ingram was 9-of-11. Carson added 11 points and matched Ingram with five assists. Jaylen Murphy mirrored King’s performance on the glass with eight rebounds to go with eight points.
Mullins led Greenfield-Central (21-2) with 19 points as the Cougars saw an 18-game win streak come to an end.
Anderson (20-4) has won 16 of its last 17 and will face Mount Vernon (15-8) in the second semifinal Friday night after the Marauders routed Muncie Central 62-32 in the first game Wednesday. That game will follow the 6 p.m. semifinal between HHC rivals Pendleton Heights and New Palestine.
This marks the third straight year Bowling’s Indians will face the Marauders in the tournament, with Mount Vernon bouncing Anderson from the sectional the last two seasons.
“I know I was more animated tonight, but I just don’t want them to lose,” Bowling said. “I think they’re a good team. They’re pretty much a man-to-man and switch everything. But, the crazy thing, when people play us, it might be different. I know they used to run a 1-2-2 a lot, so we might see that. I think we just have to play our game and keep on rebounding the ball.”