ANDERSON – For the first time since 2014, the home team will be in the final game of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament on Saturday night at Memorial Field.
Anderson pounded out 10 hits Thursday and took advantage of Frankton’s early mistakes en route to a 9-4 victory in the semifinals. The win puts the Indians (7-0) into the title game for the first time under head coach Adrian Heim – who won the tournament in 2009 as Elwood’s coach – and gives the team a chance for its first championship since 2007.
“It means a ton to us,” Heim said. “This is where we wanted to be. We’ve built it to where we feel we’re the intimidators, we’re the aggressors in ballgames and they’re taking on my persona.”
To Heim, being the intimidators means getting loud support from the dugout, playing loose and playing to win. It’s also meant scoring runs in the first inning throughout this young season.
Against the Eagles (2-2), that meant bringing three runs across the plate in the opening frame with the benefit of just one hit.
Jacob Lee drew a lead-off walk and took second base on defensive interference. Isaiah Allen laid a bunt down the third-base line and beat it out to put runners on the corners, and James Weaver drew a walk to load the bases. The runs scored on a pair of groundouts and a wild pitch.
“That’s kind of our thing right now,” Frankton coach Brad Douglas said. “Our last two games we’ve just made a lot of mental mistakes, physical mistakes. Our approach at the plate is not very good right now. But it’s our fourth game, just expected a little bit better energy tonight.”
For much of the evening, it appeared that would be enough offense for starting pitcher Tristen Brooks. He no-hit the Eagles for three innings and finished with eight strikeouts while surrendering three walks, three hits and one run over five innings.
Frankton got its first run on a triple by Trevor McCorkle and double by Evan Webb in the fourth inning, but Brooks struck out the other three batters in the frame.
Anderson added a pair of runs in the third on an RBI single by Jamel Hamilton and a groundout by DJ Howells. The Indians answered the Eagles’ run in the fourth with an RBI double by Conner Stephenson and another run-scoring single by Hamilton.
The lead stretched to 9-1 in the sixth on RBI singles by Lee and Allen.
Allen was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a pair of outstanding catches in center field. Stephenson finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
“I feel like the sky’s the limit with where we’re going, but we’ve gotta get better,” Heim said. “We’ve gotta work every day, and they come to the ballpark and they want to work. That’s the thing. They come early, and it makes you happy because there’s other times when you have teams that don’t want to do that.”
Frankton scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded single by Ryan Spillman, but the late rally did little to take away the sting of the defeat.
McCorkle went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Eagles, but Frankton ultimately couldn’t overcome its miscues – including eight walks and five errors.
The Eagles will face Pendleton Heights in the third-place game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Field. Douglas is looking for quick improvement from his team.
“We’ve gotta start swinging the bats a little bit better,” he said. “We’ve gotta have quality at-bats. That’s what we’re looking for. We track quality at-bats. We’ve gotta have quality at-bats. And our pitchers have gotta throw strikes. We’ve been preaching all year long we’ve gotta be able to command the fastball. Until we can command the fastball, we’re gonna struggle a little bit.”
Anderson faces a matchup with first-time finalist Madison-Grant. The Argylls stunned Madison County on Thursday with a 3-2 upset victory against the nine-time champion Arabians.
Heim has been on the other end of this matchup, leading Elwood to an upset win against Anderson in the championship game 12 years ago. So he is well aware of the mentality Madison-Grant will bring Saturday at 7 p.m.
He’s also well aware of what this tournament means to his own team.
Nick Muller was a backup catcher for the Tribe who died in a car crash in the summer of 2000. He was just 16 years old and preparing for his junior year at AHS.
The tournament in his name was established in 2001, and a scholarship presented by his parents – Bob and Kathy – was presented for the first time prior to the inaugural championship game. Saturday’s three-game slate – Alexandria and Lapel will play for fifth place at 1 p.m. – will bring an end to the 20th edition of the event.
The Indiana Organ Procurement Organization again will have representatives on hand for the final two games to accept donations. Nick Muller was an organ donor, and the cause has been tied to the tournament since its inception.
“These guys weren’t even born when this happened,” Heim said of his players. “I wasn’t coaching when it happened. But it’s a special night no matter how you look at it. It’s a special night for everybody involved. The Mullers come down, they do a speech, they give a scholarship. And it’s gotta be a good feeling for them that this is going on.
“And I told the boys what it was about, and I talked to them before about it. And all they said to me was, ‘Let’s win it for Nick.’ And they don’t even know Nick, but it’s one of our guys. He’s an Indian.”
