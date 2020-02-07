SHARPSVILLE – After securing the first winning season in program history, Anderson Prep Academy’s girls basketball team Friday night went after another milestone – its maiden postseason victory in five years as an IHSAA member.
The Jets went up against a decorated and deeper Tri-Central program on the latter’s floor in Class 1A Sectional 55, and there were nerves brought upon by APA’s regular-season success.
Those factors got the better of the Jets, as they had to climb a steep hill created by early turnovers and many missed shots. A strong effort late fell short and the Trojans came away with a 45-38 semifinal win.
APA concluded the season 13-10, its win total equaling that of the previous four years combined.
“They were nervous,” said fifth-year APA coach Jessica Hornocker. “This was the first game they came in with a chance to win with this much importance on it.”
The stage fright hit the Jets from the tip. Their first 12 possessions consisted of eight turnovers and four misses rebounded by Tri-Central (9-16), and they were down 7-0.
Possession No. 13 was a lucky one for the Jets, a basket by Madison Stamm with 2:25 left in the first quarter. APA trailed 14-4 at quarter’s end, and they had lost the ball 10 times.
APA began to get more comfortable in the second period, especially on defense. The Jets limited the Trojans to 2-of-14 shooting and cut down the turnovers to six, and a 3-point play by Stamm with 52 seconds left in the quarter put APA to within 19-12 and that was the halftime score.
The Jets twice were within five in the third quarter and they drew a number of fouls to get there, including one in which Stamm hit three free throws, but Tri-Central would push its lead to 36-26 with just over six minutes to play.
But unlike in the program’s formative years, APA would not fold, even with a few in its six-deep lineup in foul trouble.
A 7-0 run – two baskets by Tommya Davis and a 3-pointer by Savannah Prewett – put the Jets within a possession at 36-33 with 4:41 to go, and gave them a serious chance to pull it out.
APA on its next two trips did have shots to perhaps tie, but came up empty both times. A rebound basket by Brittany Temple made it 38-33 Tri-Central with 3:15 remaining.
The Jets were within 40-37 after Chelsea Klepfer made two free throws with 1:33 left, but the Trojans ran off four straight points to put the game away.
“All the polls and experts had us losing, so we brought that into the game,” Hornocker said. “We play to win and try to prove them wrong and earn some respect. The ball didn’t bounce the way we wanted it to bounce and we’d like to have a couple of shots back, but I think we gave it our all and we went after it.”
Stamm ended with 17 points and six rebounds, and her two 3-pointers kept the Jets in it.
Point guard Davis had nine points – all in the second half – and Prewett came up with eight points and 14 rebounds.
The Jets began the season 7-0 and were briefly ranked, and followed that up with their first-ever Madison County Tournament win (over Liberty Christian for seventh place).
“I’ve asked the girls not to let this game define their season, because they accomplished so much this year,” Hornocker said. “We had a winning season, won a county game and beat Liberty twice.
“That doesn’t define what they are,” she added. “What I’ll remember most is their personalities and how hard they always played. I never had to work hard this season to get them to play hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.