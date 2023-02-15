ANDERSON – There’s a chip on the Anderson boys basketball team’s collective shoulder.
And rightfully so.
Despite winning 14 consecutive games, the Indians (18-3) haven’t cracked the Class 4A top 10 since a 48-37 loss at Carmel completed a three-game early season losing streak Dec. 28.
Anderson’s opponent Friday at the Tipi with the North Central Conference championship on the line – Kokomo (17-4) – is ranked sixth and has been in the top 10 the entire season.
Add in senior guard Ahmere Carson’s exclusion from the Indiana Junior All-Star team a year ago, and the Tribe doesn’t have to look far for signs of disrespect.
“I think we’re trying to make a statement to who we are in the state, though, too,” third-year Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “They’ve kept Kokomo in front of us. Kokomo’s lost more games. We’ve only lost three, and for whatever reason … (the Wildkats are) pretty much everybody’s darling.
“So we’re gonna try to make a statement like we’re the team that people haven’t really talked about. When we lost, we just had a bad streak and some unfortunate circumstances with off the court stuff, but we’ll be fine.”
Four of Anderson’s five starters have missed at least one game this year, and Carson was out for two of the three losses.
The versatile point guard averages 21.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 steals and is making a push for a spot on the Indiana All-Star squad this summer.
But he has plenty of help.
Senior Ja’Quan Ingram averages 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, and his rim-rattling dunks can blow the roof off the gym. Fellow senior Jaylen Murphy scores at a 12.4-point clip and adds 5.1 boards per game, and sophomore Damien King has made a big second-year leap with averages of 11.8 points and 5 rebounds.
But it’s Murphy who will be under the biggest spotlight Friday.
The 6-foot-7 center will be asked to matchup against Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga – a 6-9 phenom who is among the best players in the state in any class.
Bidunga averages 19 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.2 blocks and already has interest from several Big Ten programs including Indiana and Purdue.
He presents a unique challenge Murphy and the Indians are excited to face.
“He’s probably one of the best, if not the best player in Indiana right now,” Murphy said. “It’s gonna be a challenge, but we’ve just gotta lock in and play as a team.”
There is some history on the home team’s side.
Anderson won last year’s meeting in Kokomo 78-58 to clinch an undefeated NCC championship. Carson poured in a career-high 39 points, and Bidunga finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds but sat out long stretches with foul trouble.
The rematch features teams with matching 8-0 records in conference play and promises to be played in front a packed gym.
Huge crowds have followed the Wildkats throughout the season, and Anderson already had sold 1,415 tickets Wednesday afternoon. That number does not include season passes or comps for senior parents.
The Indians’ seniors will be honored during their final home game, and it’s the season finale for the Tribe.
All of which should make for a raucous atmosphere on Madison Avenue.
“(We’re) on a 14-game winning streak, going for 15,” Murphy said. “NCC, we’ve been undefeated for the last year (17 straight wins) and could be another year now, undefeated at home. So it’s probably the biggest game of the season at this point.”
An argument could be made it’s the biggest home game since the Wigwam closed in 2011.
But Bowling’s doing his best to treat this like just another game.
He grew up in Kokomo and starred for the Wildkats under Basil Mawbey – an Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer who now is a part of Bowling’s Anderson staff.
But that subplot also is being pushed aside.
This week is about two good basketball teams doing battle for the title in the state’s most historic conference.
“Before the game, your friends (from Kokomo), they’ll text you and this, that and the other,” Bowling said. “But after like Wednesday, I’m turning off my phone. I’m not gonna listen to anything or them telling me how bad we’re gonna beat them because I gotta stay focused.
“But it is a big game. But it’s a bigger game because it’s (for) the North Central Conference.”