ANDERSON -- On Saturday, Anderson Prep traveled to face Anderson for fifth place in the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament.
But the home team would not back down as the Indians defeated the Jets 70-24.
The game started off with an offensive showcase for the Indians. Their first three scores were three consecutive 3-pointers. By the end of the first quarter, they had outscored the Jets by 15 points.
Indians head coach Joseph Adams talked about his squad’s ability to find the basket.
“There have been games that we struggled to score,” he said. “Tonight, we wanted to play faster, and we got some easy looks.”
Besides offense, the Indians' defense was a big part of the first half. They denied the Jets from going inside with blocks and steals. Every time a Jet had the ball, an Indian was there to stop them from scoring.
Going into halftime, the Indians led the Jets 38-13.
The Indians' second half went as well as their first. But for the Jets' mistakes plagued their squad. Bad passes, missed shots and a technical foul for illegally touching the ball on an inbounds play hurt the visitors.
By the fourth quarter, the Indians' offense had not stopped. The team’s bench was performing well with even more 3-pointers.
As a team, the Indians hit 11 3-point shots. Coach Joseph Adams wasn’t afraid to let his team shoot from deep.
“If we can get inside first, that's our first goal,” Adams said. “If not, let's see if we can kick it out.”
The leading scorer for the Indians was junior guard Jacelyn Sparks with 17 points. She was followed by sophomore guard Kennedy Brown, who had 12. For the Jets, freshman Arianna Flowers led with 10.
With sectionals getting closer, Adams wants his team to work on its consistency.
“It's just putting a full game together,” he said. “I think it's going to be a big key. If we do that, I feel like we can beat anyone.”