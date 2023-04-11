ALEXANDRIA – Trailing 6-0 after two innings Tuesday at Tiger Field, Anderson pitcher Kairo Parks made an announcement inside the dugout.
“We’re going to win this game,” he said. “They’re not scoring any more.”
The Indians senior backed up his proclamation by allowing just two hits over the final five innings as Anderson rallied for a 7-6 victory against Alexandria in the first round of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
“He got better and better,” Tribe coach Adrian Heim said. “And he’s like that. He gets stronger. If you leave him around, he’s gonna get stronger and stronger. And he did. He just got stronger.”
Parks was the victim of some misfortune in the first two innings, beginning with the first at-bat when a dropped third strike allowed Braxton Pratt to reach first base.
Aaron Matthews followed with a single for the Tigers (4-6), and Jay Dillmon bunted the runners over to second and third base.
Carson Cuneo reached on an infield error that scored two runs, and Adrian Smith followed up with a two-out triple that seemed to get lost in the sun in right field. Owen May brought Smith home with a single up the middle, and Alexandria led 4-0 after the opening frame.
The Tigers added two more runs in the second when Abram May led off with a triple and scored on a dropped fly ball, and Cuneo knocked in Pratt with a two-out single.
Anderson (4-2) committed three costly errors during the first two innings, and none of the six runs were earned.
“We came in from Saturday (a doubleheader loss at Hamilton Heights) kicking the ball around again, and it sucks. It really does,” Parks said. “But then everyone pieced it together. And then you can’t help but want to get up and get behind your teammates and go out and just keep playing hard.”
Pratt allowed just five baserunners over the final five innings and retired the final eight batters to preserve the rally. Smith’s lead-off single in the fifth inning represented the last baserunner for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Tribe methodically chipped away at the deficit.
Dontrez Fuller – who went 2-for-3 and scored two runs from the lead-off spot and also threw out a runner at home plate from center field – forced home Anderson’s first run with a single in the top of the third. Steven Reyes, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a wild pitch, and Fuller came home on a sacrifice fly by Brogan Waymire to make it 6-3.
Anderson got two more runs in the fifth with the benefit of just one hit.
Pratt issued three consecutive walks after opening the frame with a strikeout, and three throwing errors and a one-out single by Carter Hunt allowed two of those runners to come home.
Reliever Kaed Abshire escaped further damage with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. But the free bases were emblematic of the Tigers’ struggles throughout the early season.
Alexandria committed five errors Monday, issued seven walks and hit three batters.
“So that pretty much tells the story,” Tigers coach Jeff Closser said. “We’re up 6-0, and that’s been the story of the last three games. We’ve lost the last three games by one run, and we’ve had the same scenario – walks and errors.”
The Indians finally went in front in the sixth with a nifty bit of two-strike hitting.
After Reyes was hit by a pitch and Fuller singled, an error in the outfield put runners at second and third with two outs for Drew Baker. He sent the first 1-2 pitch he saw about a foot foul down the first-base line. He deposited the next pitch into right-center field for a two-run single and a one-run lead.
“I just told him what a great at-bat,” Heim said. “He’d struggled a little bit, and he’s more of a pull hitter. (But he) did exactly what he needed to do to get us on the board there.”
The Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, but they didn’t go quietly in the final frame.
Third baseman Jaxon Milburn made the play of the game to record the first out of the seventh, ranging into foul territory to field a hard-hit ground ball by Dillmon and throwing a strike across the field to beat the runner by half a step.
“Oh, what a play, and (he’s) sick with a fever,” Heim said. “He’s had a bad day, and he fought through it. (He) didn’t have the greatest practice yesterday over there, and what great plays. That’s a Major League play.”
Anderson’s final two outs were caught by freshmen. Second baseman Kaydin Hutchison snared a line drive to retire Cueno for the second out, and left fielder Ke’avon Burt caught a fly ball from Gabe McGuire to end the game.
“That’s what we’re starting to find out,” Heim said of the ninth-graders. “Those guys aren’t afraid to play the game.”
Alexandria hosts Liberty Christian in an elimination game Wednesday and will need to come up with enough pitching to fill three more games over the next four days if it gets past the Lions.
Closser said the team will find a way to get through and needs the reps.
“I’ve been through it before,” he said. “We’ll get through it, and I think we can be a good team. I really do, if we can shore up the pitching and the errors because we’re pretty good offensively.”
Anderson will host either Madison-Grant or Elwood in the semifinals Thursday, seeking its first Madison County crown since 2007.
The Indians broke their sectional championship slump last spring and would like nothing more than to add another banner to their new diamond this week.
“I think turning around and winning a county (title) after a sectional would just give our team a big boost,” Parks said. “Even though we have new guys and they’d get the feeling of what it’s like to get on that high and keep them strong through the season.”