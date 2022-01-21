WEST LAFAYETTE — Friday night, Anderson continued one of the hottest streaks fans of Indians boys basketball have seen in quite some time, posting a 70-53 win at West Lafayette Harrison.
The Indians improved to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in the North Central Conference — the only unbeaten team in the league — and won their seventh straight game. A well-traveled group during the summer, a nearly two-hour drive was no obstacle for their fifth road win without defeat.
“In the summer, it was an hour-and-a-half drive every week,” coach Donnie Bowling said. “One week, we went to Fort Wayne, Wawasee and Kokomo. So the fruits of the labor over the summer and the kids playing together so much and — the thing about playing in different environments is that the guys just believe in each other.”
The Indians got big games from the three players who have been the most consistently productive this season. Junior Ahmere Carson scored 24 points and had five assists, junior Ja’Quan Ingram had 18 points and senior Ty Wills added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
And that trio supplied the big plays when Harrison (8-5, 3-2) tried to seize momentum in the second half.
After jumping out to a 9-2 lead, the Indians never trailed and, on a Carson layup, took its biggest lead at 55-39 early in the third quarter. The Raiders then recorded a 10-3 run, capped by a Jonah Lucas baseline jumper, to pull within 58-49.
That’s when the Anderson stars went to work.
Out of a timeout, Carson scored a three-point play when he was fouled driving to the basket and — two possessions later — Ingram dunked in transition on a feed from Lathan Averhart. Two Carson drives sandwiched around a Wills layup pushed the lead to 69-49, and the Raiders fans began heading toward the exits.
“What we want to be known as, you don’t know who is going to score or who is going to be the guy that day,” Bowling said. “It might be somebody who is eighth man on the bench, just be ready when your name is called.”
Averhart starts for the Indians primarily because of his defensive abilities. He can guard the opponent’s best player, allowing Wills, Carson or others to conserve energy. Friday, the 6-foot senior guard had six points, five rebounds, six assists and drew a big charge defensively in the second half. He also hit a 3-point basket at the halftime buzzer to pad the Indians’ lead.
“He’s real crucial,” Bowling said. “He brings a toughness.”
After three straight on the road, the Indians return home Saturday evening to take on Pike. Anderson will look to close out this five-games-in-eight-days stretch in perfect fashion.
