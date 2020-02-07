RICHMOND — Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said Tyra Ford played well, but didn’t have her best game on Friday.
That’s a scary thought for opponents, as Ford still went off for 23 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in three quarters. That stellar performance led Anderson to a 75-33 win over Muncie Central in a Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal at the Tiernan Center.
Ford’s double-double was her sixth of the season.
Ford and her teammates talk to each other with a message before every game. Friday’s message was a simple one.
“We had to push because we needed (to get to) the championship game,” Ford said. “We can’t play at a slow pace. If they’re playing at a slow pace, we still have to play high. We can’t play low.”
Ford led the Indians to victory, but there were plenty of contributors. Erin Martin added 17 points on four makes from the floor and an 8-of-9 showing from the free-throw line. Freshman Zoe Allen added nine points.
“When (Ford) is out there doing those things, it just makes everybody more dug in with what they’ve got to do,” Cleckley said. “I think early on, (Ford’s) shot wasn’t going down and some others decided they were going to step up. I was very happy with the other girls stepping up because honestly, Tyra didn’t have one of her better nights — it wasn’t that it was an off night — but the other girls were able to step up and help out.”
Both teams took a few minutes to get into any sort of rhythm, as neither team hit a shot from the field over the first 4:15 of the game. Once Anderson (15-10) got going, however, it never looked back. Anderson used runs of 9-0, 11-0 and 12-0 to build a 27-point cushion at the break.
“We really emphasized moving our feet and help defense because we knew they had a couple of bigs that we really don’t have the size (to guard one-on-one), so we had to make sure that we were helping whenever they’d touch the ball,” Cleckley said.
The Indians’ defense was stellar from the start, holding Muncie Central (7-16) scoreless for the first 5:52 of the game and forcing nine turnovers in the first half with a little bit of help from its full-court press. The second quarter was just as engaged for Anderson’s defense. The Indians held the Bearcats scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the second quarter.
As usual, Ford stuffed the stat sheet for Anderson. In the first half, she outscored the Bearcats’ entire roster 17-10. Ford finished the game with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks despite not playing in the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Anderson freshman Eden Martin saw some late action and scored her first varsity basket with a driving layup over a taller defender. The Anderson bench was in a celebratory uproar as a result.
“That was great. I can’t wait to see her next year,” Ford said.
Added Cleckley: “It’s awesome. The way the girls were off the bench, you know? And she attacked it. There was a girl underneath the basket and she went strong. I think I was more happy about that, even if she wouldn’t have made it. But she’s a solid young lady. She knows the game very well.”
