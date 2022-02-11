ANDERSON — After a midweek evening where the Anderson boys basketball team came up just short against the No. 2 team in the Class 4A, it was time to return the Indians’ focus to the goal of capturing the North Central Conference title.
A few defensive lapses aside, that focus was laser sharp.
Ja’Quan Ingram led four Indians in double figures with 24 points and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds as Anderson rolled past Logansport 88-61 and maintained its perfect record during NCC play.
It was the ninth straight loss for the Berries, who were led by 19 points from Noah Lange and fall to 2-15 this season. Anderson improved to 15-4 overall and 6-0 in the NCC with three games to play, all coming in the next seven days.
A little payback may have been on the mind of the Indians after they lost to the Berries the last two seasons, but for coach Donnie Bowling, it was more important they ignore Logansport’s record and take care of their own business.
“I hate to say this, but when you see a 2-14 record, can you keep focused?” he said. “That’s been our whole thing. We’ve been telling them they have to be ready for every team. We’re atop the NCC now, so we’ve got to stay disciplined.”
The Anderson offense was explosive throughout the evening against the much smaller Berries.
Thanks to the team making its first six 3-point attempts — including four in a row from Ahmere Carson — Anderson jumped out to a 16-2 lead and was up 23-9 after the first quarter.
That was a lead they stretched out to 19 by halftime on the strength of a 12-point second quarter from Ingram, largely on the interior.
Bowling was pleased with the way his team attacked the Logansport zone defense. Rather than solely shooting over it from the perimeter, the Indians found ways to score inside with their size advantage.
“Offensively, even when they scored, we came back and scored,” Bowling said. “One thing against a zone, a lot of people just shoot 3s, and I was kind of worried because Ahmere hit a lot in the beginning, but it’s sort of Fool’s Gold. We started getting it inside because that’s how you really beat the zone. You power it inside then shoot the 3.”
The Indians took their lead to 20 points at 57-37 on a Sean Paige rebound basket, but the Berries stormed back to within 10 on the strength of three straight 3-point baskets by Lange.
But Ingram, Paige, Ty Wills and Jaylen Murphy dominated on the interior, and the Indians defense forced nine fourth-quarter turnovers. Those miscues allowed for 13 points in transition for the Indians, including dunks by Ingram and sophomore Damian King.
Wills finished with 16 points and a game-high nine assists, Carson scored 14, and Paige added 11 points with six rebounds. Murphy scored nine off the Anderson bench, and the Indians committed just eight turnovers in the game and shared it well with one another to the tune of 24 assists.
This was the first of four consecutive NCC games for the Indians over the next week. Anderson travels to Muncie for a postponed game against the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon before hosting Richmond on Tuesday and closing out the conference season at Bowling’s alma mater, Kokomo, next Friday.
“That’s the thing about a rivalry game. You can throw the records out,” Bowling said of Saturday’s game at Muncie Central.
