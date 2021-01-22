ANDERSON — There is something happening in the Anderson boys basketball program under new head coach Donnie Bowling. He knows his team is young and talented, which could produce some mixed results and an up-and-down type of season.
This week, things have been very much on the up side for the Indians.
After snapping a long losing streak to one North Central Conference foe Tuesday, Anderson came back Friday night with its first win against another, this time a 59-51 decision over West Lafayette Harrison.
The Indians were led in scoring by junior Kedric Anderson’s 19 points as well as a breakout performance from sophomore Ja’Quan Ingram.
Bowling likened the season to his earlier bout with COVID-19. There are going to be good days and bad days.
“I had COVID at one point in time, and when you have COVID some days you feel good, then some days where you go back down,” he said. “So we’re going to have some ups and downs, but eventually we’re going to get over that hump where we just feel better.”
Anderson (5-6, 2-2 NCC) trailed on only two occasions, 8-6 and 10-8 in the first quarter. But once Tyrelle Wills gave the Indians a 12-10 lead to close the first quarter, they never again trailed. This produced an opportunity for Bowling’s young team to play with the lead, something that had not worked out in an earlier NCC game.
“We were ahead by 20 points at (Arsenal) Tech, and we couldn’t hold the lead. They didn’t know how to handle the traps,” Bowling said. “When Harrison had a press against us, we went into our press offense and we knew how to handle their trap. The kids are just listening, and they’re buying in.”
One who has had limited playing time until recently is Ingram, who is still relatively new to organized basketball. Scoring on the interior, grabbing rebounds and finding his teammates produced a 17-point, nine-rebound, five-assist game. His dunk at the second-quarter buzzer sent the Indians to the locker room with a 26-19 lead after holding the Raiders to just nine points in the period.
“I think you still see the mistakes, but they were less than the first game you saw him,” Bowling said. “He’s getting better at learning how to play basketball. He hasn’t played structured basketball since the fifth grade.”
With the Indians leading 48-44 in the fourth, Ingram may have had his most impressive moment — one that was born out of one of those mistakes.
His pass was stolen by Harrison’s Bryant Smith, but rather than hanging his head, Ingram got back on defense, blocked the Raiders’ next shot and found Anderson for a transition layup and a 50-44 lead.
The Indians also connected on 16 of 22 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Harrison (7-5, 1-3), a team that made 10 3-point baskets.
Anderson, who struggled with foul trouble in Tuesday’s win over Marion, needed to step up with leading scorer Wills picking up four fouls. He said having each other’s backs is part of their relationship.
“We’ve had that chemistry since we were kids. We’ve been together forever,” Anderson said. “If he’s not playing good, I’ve got his back, and vice versa. We’ve always got each other’s back.”
Anderson will look to make it three wins in a row next Friday when McCutcheon comes to town.
The Raiders prevailed in the junior varsity contest by a 60-42 score with freshman Steven Kline leading Anderson with 12 points.
