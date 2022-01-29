INDIANAPOLIS — The Anderson boys basketball team continues to check all the boxes during its 2021-22 season.
The latest involved playing a second straight Class 4A team Saturday after winning a North Central Conference game Friday, a scenario that previously resulted in two of the team’s three losses.
Led by their dynamic duo of Ty Wills and Ahmere Carson, the Indians had plenty left in the tank to pass the latest test -- a 69-66 win at Lawrence Central.
It was the first win over the Bears for Anderson (14-3) in at least 35 years and represented the ninth win in 10 games for Donnie Bowling’s bunch, which faced a talented Lawrence Central team with a misleading 5-10 record.
“(Lawrence Central) didn’t play yesterday, so they had fresher legs,” Bowling said. “(We) just toughed through. They’re resilient. They just find a way to win. They’re just a great bunch of kids.”
The Indians also remained unbeaten in nine games away from Anderson this season.
The biggest lead of the night for Anderson was five points, and the largest margin for the Bears was six points at 30-24 on a Kamari Jones 3-point basket early in the second quarter.
But a resilient Anderson team responded to that deficit with a 10-2 run, with Wills scoring the first four points at the rim, and Carson hitting a pair of 3-point baskets for a 34-32 lead. The advantage changed hands five more times in the second quarter — 13 times total in the first half — before the Bears took a 41-40 lead at halftime on a pair of Da’John Craig free throws.
“This is the type of game that we had to stick together and stay composed,” Wills said. “Compete, but stay calm and trust each other.”
Kedric Anderson gave the Indians the lead to open the third quarter with his second 3-point basket. That was the first of five third-quarter lead changes, with the Bears extending their advantage to three points at 54-51 heading to the final period on a Bryson Luter runner at the buzzer.
Carson scored in transition to give Anderson a 57-56 lead early in the fourth, and after the Bears regained the lead, Wills drove to the basket for a three-point play, and Carson scored again for a 62-58 lead.
But the Bears answered with a 6-2 run as Attucks transfer B.J. Smith hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 64-64.
Joshua Mickens drove to the basket looking to put the Bears back on top, but Anderson was there to draw the charge for the Indians. The Tribe connected on five of six free throws in the closing seconds to hold off Lawrence Central.
“We’ve been working on free throws a lot,” Wills said. “We just trusted the work we put in and stayed calm. Don’t get rattled, just make the free throws.”
Carson led the Indians with 21 points, and Wills scored 18 points with eight assists. Anderson won the rebounding battle 29-23, led by Sean Paige with eight boards to go with eight points.
“Every time we win the rebounding, we win the game,” Bowling said. “Every time we’ve been outrebounded, we’ve lost the game. If we win the rebounding war, we have a good chance to win the game.”
The Indians will resume their quest for the NCC championship Thursday when they put their unbeaten league record on the line at home against Richmond.
“We want to play our game and play hard,” Bowling said. “We don’t even look at computer rankings. They don’t. I look at it all the time, but they don’t. My son does. He said, ‘Dad, they’re supposed to get beat by eight.’ They just play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.