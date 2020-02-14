ANDERSON — Anderson can’t quite get over that hump.
Despite erasing a double-digit deficit with some increased intensity on the defensive end, the Indians were a play away from earning their second win Friday against Logansport on Phil Buck Court.
Dayveon Turner scored the last seven points for Anderson and had the ball in his hands with a chance to win in the closing seconds, but a 3 from near the top of the key bounced off the rim as the Indians fell, 74-72, to their North Central Conference foe.
“What we were trying to do was we were trying to get the ball into our scorers’ hands, you know, (Joseph Jones) and (Turner) and then get them an opportunity to either get into a good shot coming off a screen or, honestly, draw a foul,” said assistant coach Jamares McCloud, who is acting as head coach in place of Mike Elliott, who missed his second straight game due to personal reasons. “... We were down two with four seconds left, not really much we could do but put our guys in scoring position.”
Friday marks the seventh time Anderson has lost a game by single digits as the young team continues to try to take its next step. Senior Joseph Jones led the Indians with 17 points on six makes from the floor, while Turner added 17 points and sophomore Tyrelle Wills dropped 14.
Logansport sharpshooter Noah Lange scored a game-high 19 points on five 3s, accounting for all but two of the team’s triples. The Berries continuously looked to feed the post with 6-foot-7 senior Evan Hassett, who produced 16 points. Caleb Crook and Malachi Pearson added 15 points each to round out the game’s double-figure scorers.
“To be honest with you, it’s about 10 things we have to get better at, and one of the things is playing defense, playing team defense and playing helpside and just talking,” McCloud said. “That No. 1 thing is why we’ve lost seven of those close games. I think the key to us finishing the season strong is defense.”
Anderson allows 74 points per game, so Friday night’s performance was right on par with that average.
Anderson (1-20, 0-8 NCC) trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before the hosts buckled down on defense, forcing eight second-half turnovers to help chip away at the Logansport lead. Wills helped spark the Anderson run offensively with six straight points off of layups to bring the Indians within single digits, setting up the dramatic finish.
Logansport (7-12, 2-5) finished the half on a 15-7 run thanks to some solid defense around the rim. Anderson made a pair of treys in the first half but primarily relied on drives to the rim for offensive production. As the Berries began to pack in the paint, the Indians struggled to score, netting five points in the final 4:30 of the half.
Logansport played a nice inside-out game, consistently posting up Hassett. Hassett’s steady play around the rim allowed Logansport to put up 43 points in the first half, which was a welcome sight for a team that averages 49 points. Even when the shots weren’t dropping, the Berries’ bigs were right there to clean up any messes around the rim.
Anderson did much better defensively in the second half, limiting the Berries to one offensive rebound.
For players like freshman Latrell White, facing a big like Hassett is huge for his defensive development.
“(Matching up with Hassett) prepares Latrell White for (Tristan Ross) at Pendleton. It prepares him for the big boy at Muncie Central. It prepares him for the big duo at New Pal,” McCloud said. “… This is only helping Latrell understand what it takes to lock down those older guys because guess what? That’s what it’s going to be in the sectional, him going against another 6-7 kid.”
The Indians will get a week off before visiting Kokomo for another conference matchup. The start time has not yet been announced.
