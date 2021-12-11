ANDERSON — The second straight night of tests for the Anderson Indians proved to be one too many obstacles to overcome as they dropped their first contest of the season.
A fourth quarter comeback bid was short circuited by foul trouble as four Indians starters fouled out in the fourth quarter,and Anderson came up on the short end of a 72-64 score to the Noblesville Millers on Saturday.
Noblesville (2-3) made Anderson pay for those fouls by making 26 of 30 free-throw attempts in the game, including 19 of 21 in the final period.
“At the end of the day, it’s one out of 22 regular season games,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “I think this is a learning experience for them. Let’s be a little more disciplined on offense and a little more movement on offense. I think we were a little too stagnant.”
Neither team shot well early, perhaps owing to the fact both played big games the night before — Noblesville lost to Carmel, and Anderson beat seventh-ranked Arsenal Tech. In the first half, Anderson made just 6 of 18 field goal attempts while the Millers made 9 of 21. But Noblesville controlled the glass, 17-12 in the first half and 33-25 for the game, which led to second-chance points and a 21-17 halftime lead.
“I thought it could be a little emotional letdown today because it was a hard game (last night),” Bowling said. “But you’ve just got to come in and grind it out. We missed 11 free throws and had 18 turnovers, and you can’t beat a good team like Noblesville like that.”
Early in the third quarter, Noblesville’s Cameron Karns was called for a foul and was subsequently whistled for a technical foul for objecting.
But it was a moment the Indians could not fully cash in on as they made just two of the four resulting free throws and failed to score when they had the following possession.
The Millers responded with a 13-5 run, capped on a 3-point basket by Aaron Fine for a 36-26 lead.
Anderson chipped away and pulled within 36-32 on a drive by Ty Wills. On the ensuing possession, the Indians were called for a foul, and Anderson’s Ahmere Carson was issued a technical foul.
Cooper Bean made both free throws, E.J. Smith — on his way to a game-high 22 points — made one of two technical tosses, then Bean hit a 3-point basket for a six-point possession and Anderson went to the fourth quarter down eight at 42-34.
“That was a huge switch,” Bowling said.
Carson, who had just three points entering the fourth quarter, started a charge from behind after Smith opened the final period with a basket for a 10-point Noblesville lead.
He scored the next 15 Anderson points, and after Wills scored on a drive to the basket, the Indians were within two points at 55-53.
After Noblesville made a pair of free throws, Carson fouled out at the 2:20 mark. Fine made both free throws, and Anderson could get no closer than four the rest of the way as starters Ja’Quan Ingram, Sean Paige and Kedric Anderson joined Carson on the bench after fouling out in the final moments.
Wills led the Indians with 20 points, and Carson finished with 18 while Anderson added nine for the Indians.
Preston Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds, Fine scored 14 and Bean added 13 for the Millers.
Anderson (4-1) gets back into North Central Conference play next Friday when it visits the Muncie Central Bearcats at the Muncie Fieldhouse for a girls and boys varsity doubleheader.
