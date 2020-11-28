ANDERSON — From an offensive perspective, Anderson’s Tyra Ford did Saturday what she does often, which is to score at a prolific rate.
But it was her defense -- frequently overshadowed by her offense -- that was on display against Kokomo as the Indians forced a whopping 36 Wildkat turnovers on their way to a 65-38 win at the Tipi.
“It was a good effort,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “I wanted to get some energy off the bat, so that’s why we came out pressing them, and I figured, once they got that press, we had to mix it up. We changed the press, and that was effective.”
Anderson (3-4) never trailed, with Ford starting the scoring with a four-point play on the Lady Tribe’s opening possession. Early in the second quarter, a Makyra Dixon three-point play gave the Indians their first double-digit lead at 20-10 on their way to a 35-20 halftime cushion.
Anderson forced 21 first-half turnovers and, although outrebounded 21-16 at the break, held a 7-6 edge on the offensive glass and 7-5 second-chance scoring advantage over the Wildkats.
But the defensive energy from the Indians only increased after halftime.
Kokomo (2-1) did score the first basket of the third quarter, but was blanked the rest of the period. During that time, Kokomo was just 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-2 at the free-throw line but committed 13 turnovers. As a result, the Indians were able to score easy baskets in transition — including two breakaway layups for Ford — on their way to 23 straight points to put the game out of reach.
While Ford finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the overlooked defensive skill she possesses energized the team. She added seven steals, two blocks and numerous deflections to her stat line, leading the team’s defense which recorded 25 steals and six blocks as a unit.
“She’s a strong defensive player,” Cleckley said. “Her game has many facets, but I love when her defense is on. The team feeds off of that. Her ability to block a shot is that energy … when you have a teammate block a shot to start a (fast) break, it’s a great feeling.”
Ford’s supporting cast had a strong day as well. Dixon finished with 10 points, Karlee Goodwin added eight and Zoe Allen recorded six steals and a block.
“Makyra has gotten 10 the last two games, and that is a huge asset,” Cleckley said. “That is one of the best things, when we get a second scorer in double figures.
“I like what we’re doing. We’re working together, and we’re seeing each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Zoe’s job on defense was really solid. I can be confident putting her on their best guard.”
Freshman Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Indians, now 2-0 in the North Central Conference will face another NCC foe Tuesday at Marion as they open a boys and girls doubleheader against the Giants.
“We’ve got to come out, play our game and that will take care of the rest,” Cleckley said. “I know (Marion) has hit a little bit of adversity, but it’s still a game. Then next weekend is a big contest with Harrison. It’s a big one, and it’s there.”
Tuesday’s game will be the season opener for the boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.