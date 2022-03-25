ANDERSON — When the Liberty Christian boys basketball team takes the court next season, there will be a new head coach patrolling the sidelines for the first time in 18 years.
Earlier this week, athletic director Jason Chappell decided to step away from his coaching duties and wanted to move quickly in naming his replacement.
And when his ideal replacement was already in the building, he made good on that desire.
Friday, he introduced 2005 Anderson graduate and two-year Lions assistant Norm Anderson Jr. as the next boys basketball coach at Liberty Christian.
Although Anderson has previous coaching experience in AAU as well as assisting at Evansville North, Anderson and the last two years at LC, he is excited for his first high school varsity head coaching position.
“I’m super excited. This has been a long time coming,” Anderson said. “As a kid, you grow up in the state of Indiana and basketball is one of those things, sometimes it’s all we know. Growing up in this town, basketball has been huge. To get an opportunity to have an opportunity to lead young men on the court, I’m super-duper excited.”
After starring under recently retired Hall of Fame coach Ron Hecklinski at AHS, Anderson went on to play collegiately at Wabash Valley College for National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Famer Dan Sparks for two years before one year at University of Southern Indiana. He was an assistant under Joe Nadaline at Anderson before coaching alongside state champion Chappell and Wyoming Hall of Famer Mike Carey at Liberty.
Those mentors have helped prepare Anderson for this opportunity.
“I look forward to bringing an up-tempo style, in your face and lockdown defense style of basketball,” he said. “I want it to be exciting and I want it to be fun to watch. On top of that, just establishing those fundamentals, you’ve got to be able to play basketball to do that kind of stuff. I’m just bringing that old-school fundamental approach, but also being fast-paced and exciting.”
Chappell said there were was a high level of interest in the job, but Anderson’s personality and experience made him the perfect choice.
“I wanted to hire in-house because of what we do. We have a special way of doing things here at Liberty,” Chappell said. “To get in a new coach from another place, it might change everything.”
Adding to Anderson’s excitement is that he will be taking over a team that returns a good portion of this year’s sectional champion. Starters Kobe Watson, Eric Troutman, and Cedric Anderson are back as are Ethan Troutman, Devon Kelley, and Tae’Shaun Menfield.
“It makes is super exciting and the bar is set high,” Anderson said. “I’m going to set the bar high every year no matter who we have, but the bar is set high next year.”