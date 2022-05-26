INDIANAPOLIS — Tremayne Brown was the high jumper to beat Thursday, yet he found himself one miss from elimination in the early stages of the competition.
The Anderson sophomore’s next encounter with the bar was essentially for fun, after he knew he had made the IHSAA State Finals.
Not only did Brown go on to win the event at the Lawrence Central regional, at 6-foot-4, he crashed the state field in the 110-meter hurdles with a third-place finish (15.28 seconds).
Madison-Grant junior Tanner Brooks is also headed to state, at Indiana University on June 4, with a second-place effort in the 200 at the Goshen regional.
Brown, who cleared a state-standard 6-5 in winning the Mount Vernon sectional and earning the top seed in the regional, struggled with 5-10 and was staring at a 13th-place showing. But on his third attempt, he nailed it and continued on.
“So much pressure,” Brown said. “A lot of things were running through my head, so I just tried to calm my mind.”
Brown eased through 6-0 and 6-1, and he and Lawrence Central’s Jaiden Dresselhause were the only jumpers left (the latter jumped 6-3). Brown made 6-3 on his first try and 6-4 on his second go, but he could not equal his personal-record 6-5.
“I felt good,” Brown said. “I felt my stuff was right, and I just dove through my next ones.”
Brown received a call-back in the hurdles after placing fifth in the sectional, and he was the 11th seed in the regional. He was sixth in the preliminary round and drew Lane 7 in the final, and he lowered his PR by .25 of a second.
“Amazing,” said Brown of his double. “I love it.”
Brown accounted for the Indians’ 16 team points, which placed them 14th.
At Goshen, Brooks ran his 200 final in 22.23, and the three-event Madison County champion improved on a fifth seed from the Kokomo sectional.
Back at Lawrence Central, Liberty Christian junior Noah Price ran fourth in the 1,600 with a PR of 4:26.41 and is hoping for one of three call-back spots for state. Price also placed ninth in the 3,200 (9:59.14).
Pendleton Heights senior Avry Carpenter was sixth in the 1,600 (4:31.94) and 10th in the 3,200 (10:02.29).
Anderson got ninth-place efforts from seniors BradLee Thomas in the 300 hurdles (42.27) and Jawaun Echols in the discus (136-8).
M-G senior Gabe Wedmore placed fourth in the discus at Goshen (149-3), the same as his seeding.
At the Marion regional, Alexandria senior Nick Kaufman was fifth in the high jump (6-0) and was beaten out by another jumper who also went 6-0 but had fewer misses.
Frankton sophomore Hunter Smith ran seventh in the 3,200 (10:14.49).
Smith’s teammate, senior Braxton Walls, was looking to return to state in the high jump, but he did not clear a height.