ANDERSON — While the Anderson backcourt gets much of the deserved attention, its frontcourt can do just as much damage.
Senior 6-foot-7 post Jaylen Murphy scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half as Anderson used a 16-0 first-half run to turn away Lapel 62-31 on Phil Buck Court in the home opener for the Indians.
It was the season opener for Lapel (0-1), and the loss spoiled the debut of first-year coach Kevin Cherry.
Anderson improved to 2-0 with both wins coming against Madison County foes after winning at Pendleton Heights on Tuesday.
Lapel’s Nick Witte tied the game at 8-8 with a 3-point basket late in the first quarter, but Ahmere Carson answered for Anderson with a driving layup which he converted into a three-point play when he was fouled. Murphy finished the first quarter and opened the second with buckets in the paint before Ja’Quan Ingram buried a 3-point basket to force a Bulldog timeout.
“(Lapel) went to a 3-2 zone, and we weren’t attacking it really well. Hopefully, we’ll get better at that,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “We started attacking it better as the game went on.”
The break did little to slow the Anderson onslaught. After the teams exchanged missed baskets, Ingram scored on a driving layup and Alex Troutman followed with a rebound basket before Latrell White capped the run with another layup off a feed from Ingram.
Brayden Barnett ended the run with a pair of free throws, but four Murphy free throws closed the half with Anderson up by 15 points.
Anderson outscored Lapel 19-4 in the third quarter to build the lead to 30 points. Ingram and Damien King electrified the capacity crowd with consecutive steals and breakaway dunks for Anderson to close out the period.
Ingram scored a game-high 17 points for Anderson, with much of his scoring also coming in the paint. The Indians boasted a 38-24 rebounding edge with Murphy leading the way with nine boards while Troutman and Carson grabbed six each.
It was an uncharacteristic off night for Carson, who scored 34 in the season opener Tuesday. He finished with 11 points and was 4-of-10 from the free throw line.
When the team’s leading scorer is having a tough night, it’s up to players like Murphy and Ingram to pick up the slack.
“When Ahmere is not having a good night, it’s really big for me, Ja’Quan, Damien, Alex, Louis (Jackson) to step up and keep it close until Ahmere starts going off or until we get a big lead,” Murphy said. “I can score. Everybody else can score.”
“He played well,” Bowling said. “I think people saw that we know how to play as a team, too. We got some easy shots. I know a lot of people think it’s the ‘Ahmere Show,’ but we’ve got a lot of good basketball players.”
Troutman added nine points for Anderson while Bode Judge — despite missing time with foul trouble — led Lapel with 10 points and twin brother Brode Judge added eight points and four rebounds.
The Bulldogs will host arch-rival Frankton on Saturday evening with Lapel naming its court for Hall of Fame coach Jimmie Howell after the junior varsity contest. It will also be Cherry’s home debut.
“There’s a lot of things tomorrow night, and hopefully we can play well for Coach Howell,” Cherry said. “What an incredible honor for him, having the floor named in his honor — very deserving.”
Anderson will welcome New Castle to town Dec. 3.
Anderson took control early and rolled to a 60-37 win over Lapel in the junior varsity contest. Christian Townsend led the winners with 20 points while Luke Jones scored 15 for the Bulldogs.