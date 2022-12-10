NOBLESVILLE – A tough-shooting night did the Class 4A No. 7 Anderson Indians no favors at The Mill against the emerging 11th-ranked 4A Noblesville Millers on Saturday.
Without their leading scorer, senior Ahmere Carson, the Tribe’s offense fell silent for more than 5 minutes in the first half and 6 more in the second, but even with an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, Anderson nearly kept its perfect season alive.
The Indians (4-1) charged back to cut the margin to one possession with 12 seconds remaining in the game, but the Millers (4-0) hung on to defeat their third top-10 opponent in eight days, 42-38.
Prior to upsetting Anderson, the Millers also toppled 4A No. 10 Fishers 55-47 on Dec. 2 and 4A No. 8 Carmel 45-42 on Friday to sweep their back-to-back weekend and remain unbeaten at The Mill this season.
“Noblesville plays really good defense, and we were having a little bit of a tough time attacking it,” Anderson head coach Donnie Bowling said. “But we told them, honestly, that was our game plan, to be patient. We didn’t want to take bad shots, even though we stretched it like that, at the end of the game we were right where we wanted to be.”
With Carson’s 21.0 points per game missing, the Indians turned to senior Ja’Quan Ingram, who finished with a team-high 11 points and senior center Jaylen Murphy, who had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Ingram was averaging 16.0 ppg, while Murphy was posting 13.0 ppg, but the Millers defense and clutch 3-point shooting prevailed after one tie in the first quarter, 5-5, and a 9-2 run that put Anderson ahead 14-13 at halftime.
The Millers trailed 16-13 to start the third quarter following a Damien King bucket with 7:26 on the clock. Then, the Indians’ shots refused to fall, as they went 0-for-6 while Noblesville went on a 12-0 run.
A 3-pointer by Hunter Walston and a pair of free throws from Luke Almodovar early in the fourth quarter put the Millers in control 30-19 before the Indians clawed back into the game.
Anderson junior Louis Jackson scored all five of his points in the fourth, senior Alex Troutman tallied five of his seven points in the final frame and Murphy had six. Ingram kicked off the potential comeback with a 3-pointer to slice the deficit, 30-22, with 6:02 left in the third quarter.
“It shows what they’re capable of and I told them, last night I was a little bit upset about their effort and execution with Tech. Tonight, we have to work on some things, but I was happy,” Bowling said. “The one thing we had tonight was we didn’t quit.”
The Indians beat North Central Conference foe Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, 70-59, Friday night without Carson by showcasing their third game with 70 points scored or more. Anderson’s lowest point total before Saturday was 62 in a 31-point victory over Lapel on Nov. 25.
“A lot of times, you can go down by 11 points, and then that becomes 20,” Bowling said. “But they just kept fighting back.”
The Millers were outrebounded by the Indians, 25-20, but they converted 11 of 19 free throws compared to Anderson’s 4 of 5 overall.
Jackson and Troutman each hauled in four rebounds, and Ingram and King had five apiece. King contributed five points despite gritting through a minor back injury.
The Millers’ 3-point shooting converted 5 of 12 opportunities against Anderson’s zone defense. Noblesville went 2 of 9 from long range in the first half, but they were a flawless 3-for-3 in the second.
“Everybody said, you have to go man-to-man to cover the 3-point shot. We said, we can go zone,” Bowling said. “The thing we saw in the tape was we were going to play the percentages and have a hand up, and we just have to rebound. I think we did that and it showed that you can play zone against a good shooting team.”
Noblesville junior Aaron Fine scored a game-high 12 points behind a 4 of 11 shooting performance from the field. He shot 4 of 6 from the foul line, sinking 1 of 2 in the game’s final 4.6 seconds to increase Noblesville’s 3-point margin to four.
The Millers hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and had a trio of double-digit scorers by the final horn with Almodovar’s 11 and Walston’s 10.
Almodovar shot 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, Walston was 3-for-3 from the field and 2 of 2 from deep. Aiden Brewer, a sophomore, had six points on 3 of 3 shooting, and senior Cooper Bean added three points to go with four assists and a steal. Fine had four assists.
“It’s not the prettiest game, but we just had such an emotional win last night (against Carmel), and I was worried we might come in a little flat. We talked about the fact that Anderson is good. They’re undefeated. They’re in the top-10. They have a good coaching staff and good players. They run a good system,” Noblesville head coach Scott McClelland said. “Our guys found a way, grinded it out and it wasn’t pretty, but it’s nice when you find a way.”
The Millers could find a way into The Associated Press top-10 rankings soon after their 4-0 start. To start the week, Noblesville was positioned at 18th in the recent Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s top-20.
“I’m proud of our guys. This is a hard week. A sectional type week against sectional type teams with Carmel and Anderson. It’s a good win for us, and not in an easy fashion,” McClelland said.
Anderson will look to regroup with a road game at 4A Pike on Saturday, Dec. 17, before traveling to 2A No. 14 Northeastern on Dec. 22. The Indians have three more contests left on their five-game road swing before returning home. The finale is at Carmel on Dec. 28.
“We learn from it. The whole thing is this. I think people see that we are a team, and we can play against top-ranked teams like Noblesville. No matter who is on the court at Anderson, I think we can play with any top-ranked team,” Bowling said.