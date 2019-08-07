DALEVILLE — A young Daleville volleyball team struggled in 2019 to a 12-20 record, which included a seven-match winning streak midseason.
With a key leader among the three graduating seniors and a top returning player lost to transfer, this year's Broncos team will be even younger than last year, and success will be measured in something other than wins and losses, according to second-year coach Rosie North.
"I think they'll be up for the challenge, but again, I think it's going to be a learning year," North said after an intense first day of official practice. "I don't think there's any way around that. We're working more on defense rather than blocking because we're not super tall."
Mary Engbrecht and Abbie Lee have graduated, taking their leadership and combined 327 kills along with them. With the departure of junior Ellie Halbert (207 kills, 78 aces and 71 total blocks) to Muncie Burris this season, it will be incumbent upon the returning players and a talented crop of freshmen to pick up that slack.
"That's going to be the challenge the next couple weeks before our first match is finding someone to step up and fill that void in a leadership role for us," North said. "It could be multiple people. It's getting someone in a position where they can grow. ...I think it's going to work. This season may be shaky."
One player who can help fill that leadership role is senior setter Anabella Ray, who had 498 assists and 50 service aces a season ago.
"Your setter is like your quarterback on the team," North said. "Setters have to be loud, they have to be aggressive and they have to lead. She has definitely improved since last year, but she's not all the way there yet. She's willing to take the pressure and take the heat."
Another productive returning player is junior libero Sarah Sizemore, who had 250 digs and led the team with 355 serves received a year ago. North praised her work ethic and effort in preseason
"Sarah came in last year and really struggled," North said. "This year, she's made such a big leap. Something clicked with her on her passing, and nothing hits the floor on her. She goes for everything ... she's communicating better, she's much better (this year)."
"We are really motivated to get somewhere because last year was a little rough," Sizemore said. "I think we can get there. We just all have to come together with the (right) mindset and push through."
Senior left back Sky Yoder (127 serves received) and sophomore right front and right back Emi Isom (24 serves received) are also expected to have expanded roles.
In terms of attacking and finishing points, sophomore Audrey Voss (84 kills, 55 total blocks) is expected to be the go-to player for Daleville. North said her growth as a player since the beginning of last year has been immense.
"She is a player who came in last year and wasn't that great," North said. "Now she's one of my best players all around. As far as hitting, blocking and leadership, she has exceeded my expectations for her. I think she's starting to see how she can help the team and hold them accountable in that leadership role."
Senior middle hitter Kadence Linn recorded 85 kills and 63 total blocks and, along with Voss, adds the dimension of size to the Broncos front row.
North also expects freshman Abby Reed, who will play left front and left back, to help immediately and perhaps play all the way around the court.
"She looks timid, but she is not timid," North said. "She is a little bit quieter, but she is aggressive. She's not crazy strong yet, but she gets the ball over and knows how to place it."
Daleville opens its season with a home match Aug. 19 against Tri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.