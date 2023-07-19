ANDERSON — A return to the hardwood this week is imminent for Anderson Prep basketball star Lincoln Fathauer after suffering a slight fracture in his right ankle during a workout in June.
After earning a spot in the 15th annual Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic, Fathauer was training in an open gym session. The class of 2025 prospect fell and immediately grabbed his right ankle in severe pain. From his fibula to metatarsal bones, the bruising inflamed to the color of the midnight sky and his ankle swelled to the size of a baseball.
Multiple x-rays revealed what Fathauer feared to be true, a broken foot. The Jets' returning leader in scoring began his summer recovering and enduring endless buckets of freezing cold ice water treatment to his foot. Fathauer sat at the end of the bench with his team during the all-star game, harnessing the same energy and enthusiasm as he showed to the Jets. He took mental notes of the isolation moves other players used to create their own shots and embraced the experience to mature as a leader.
Less than a month into his recovery, Fathauer suffered another setback and sprained his left ankle. The struggle to bear his own weight while walking up and down the stairs at home became imperceptible, but Fathauer managed to gain mobility after a few idle weeks.
“The first couple of days were rough,” Fathauer said. “I could not walk a whole lot and had it (ankle) taped up under my socks. I had to walk super slow, and after like a week or so, (walking) started becoming easier.”
As a sophomore, Fathauer led APA, averaging 11.4 points on 34% shooting from the floor. He led the Jets with 250 points and 40 made 3-pointers, earning a spot in the June showcase held at Anderson University for the past decade. APA lost 43 of the 45 games during Fathauer’s freshman and sophomore campaign, and the term “staying in-house” during the coaching search at APA became all too literal for the junior-to-be.
Ryan Fathauer, Lincoln’s father, earned a promotion from the eighth grade basketball coach to the head coaching position of the APA varsity basketball team. Fathauer set his coaching career in motion at Wes-Del in 2005 and began teaching at APA in 2011.
“More than anything, we want to just make sure that Lincoln understands what is expected of him moving on to his junior season,” Coach Fathauer said. “We need to build some confidence and learn how to play together as a team. This summer, we showed a lot of that. We would call a timeout, come into the huddle and the kids would talk back and forth about things they personally can do better and as a team. I felt that was something that had been missing that last couple of years, as they were taking ownership of their own team.”
Coach Fathauer sought to change Lincoln’s perspective and create a winning mentality around the APA basketball program. During a recent family vacation trip to Holiday World in Santa Claus, the younger Fathauer took a major step in his recovery process by testing his ability to walk on foot with a sense of purpose throughout the 125-acre theme park. Lincoln admitted his primary focus over the summer was to keep his attitude positive so his teammates would follow suit.
“When Lincoln got hurt, he took the time to watch the rest of the team,” Coach Fathauer said. “My biggest thing is for him to be a leader on and off the court, having a voice with the team and helping keep people accountable. But at the same time, sometimes it takes watching the team from the outside to know where you are needed when you do get on the court.”
One month ago, Camron Anderson tallied multiple 30-point games to lead APA to a championship victory in the Stateline Classic at Randolph Southern. Coach Fathauer agreed Anderson stepped up as the primary scorer and gave the Jets a jolt before the IHSAA’s moratorium period in July ended their summer season.
“Camron Anderson kind of stepped in the first open gym this summer and he has led by example with a great attitude and work ethic,” Coach Fathauer said. “He has probably been one of our leading scorers this summer.”
Coach Fathauer is motivated to help the Jets learn how to compete, trust and play for each other this fall. Lincoln expects to compete back on the court with the Jets once open gym workouts start in September.
“I want 1,000 points by the end of my career, but last year nobody on our team really had assists, so I want to record a lot of assists and help the rest of the team score, too,” Lincoln Fathauer said.