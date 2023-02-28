SHARPSVILLE — During every postseason tournament, every coach in the state — win or lose — will eventually say farewell to their seniors who play for their school for the final time.
For the second time in three years, that emotional experience has been even more personal for Anderson Prep boys basketball coach Corey Scott.
Tuesday evening, the Jets fell to Tri-Central 80-39 in the opening round of Sectional 55 on the Trojans’ home floor, and it was the final game for the coach’s son, Ben, who finished with 11 points.
“It’s hard when it’s your own kid,” Scott said.
Tri-Central (7-17) burned the Jets early with a 3-point barrage, sinking the long-range shots at a low percentage (26%) in the first half but with enough volume to prove damaging. A 3-pointer by Landon Grant at the first-quarter buzzer sent the Trojans to the second period with a 20-10 advantage.
That lead expanded to 15 on a rebound basket by Layton Henderson for the Trojans, but APA (1-22) got four straight points from James Hornocker on a basket in the lane and a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 11.
That was as close as the Jets got the rest of the evening.
The sectional hosts finished the half with a mild 8-5 run, but it was nothing in comparison to what the Trojans did in the second half.
The Trojans outscored APA 27-8 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock late.
Once the Jets started focusing on the 3-point shooters, the Trojans scored inside with former Alexandria player Trenton Patz. The 6-foot-5 junior finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead all players.
“We were doubling him early, and it kind of worked,” Coach Scott said. “But then we stopped because we didn’t want to continue to leave the 3-point line open.”
Grant added 13 for T-C while Stetson Newcom and Drake Ramseyer scored 11 points each, with Ramseyer also dishing out six assists.
Ben Scott scored on a feed from Lincoln Fathauer, was fouled and converted the three-point play at the free-throw line. The score after his play was 69-32, and that proved to be the final points of his career as he checked out of the game moments later.
In tears, he engaged his father in a long embrace before settling on the bench to watch the last minutes tick away.
“You coach for 26 years and you coach everyone else’s kids,” Coach Scott said. “For six of those years, you’re coaching your own kid. I wanted to coach my own kid, but those six years were the hardest years of coaching. He accomplished some things this year. I wanted him to improve, and he did.”
“It’s a strange feeling, weird,” Ben Scott said. “It feels like there’s nothing left to do. It’s weird. It’s hard, but it means a lot. Not everyone gets to be coached by their dad. It’s meant the world.”
The coach’s oldest son — and APA’s all-time leading scorer — Jack Scott graduated two years ago, and the coach said it’s always tough to see a senior finish out their career, but coaching his son for the final time makes it even more difficult.
“It’s always hard with seniors, but it’s even harder with your own kid,” Coach Scott said. “Things are different now. Things will be different going forward. It’s a weird feeling.”
The Jets finished the season short-handed after losing several key players down the stretch. The future looks bright, including sophomores Fathauer — who led the Jets with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks — and Gavin Mitchell, who scored six points and pulled down four rebounds.
“The last two weeks have been extremely difficult,” Coach Scott said. “It’s been invaluable experience for all the underclassmen.”
Hornocker added four points and four rebounds for APA.
The Trojans will face Daleville (10-11) in the second semifinal Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. after Cowan takes on Liberty Christian.