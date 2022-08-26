PENDLETON – A back-and-forth first quarter laid down for a lopsided second quarter, as the Pendleton Heights defense flushed Anderson with critical big plays. Those big plays led to a 42-6 Arabian victory Friday night.
In a span of six-and-a-half minutes, the Arabian defenders did the following:
• Brennan Adams intercepted a pass and returned it about 20 yards, setting up a one-play TD drive.
• Adams, Sidiki Traore and Peyton Pollock registered sacks on back-to-back plays, forcing a three-and-out.
• Eli Arthur blocked a punt that rolled to the 2-yard line, setting up the Arabians’ fourth score of the night.
“There’s no guarantees. Just because you work hard, you don’t get what you want. You gotta go take it, and tonight they did,” Arabian coach Jed Richman said. “We took the ball away, and we took control of the game.”
Sophomore quarterback Colton Frank, thrust into the starting role because of injuries to two other Arabian quarterbacks, showed flashes of brilliance.
He spent much of the game handing off to Quinton DeVault and Dresden Roberts, and some of his throws showed the youthfulness of a sophomore. But he made some crisp passes as well, and his best was perhaps the 23-yard laser to Jalen Jordan for the Arabians’ third TD of the night.
Quite a night for a kid who was third on the depth chart three or four weeks ago.
“What do you say about a young man who — he was preparing for this in his mind?” Richman said, noting senior Tyce Tomey is sidelined for the season because of a shoulder injury, and Isaac Wilson is out for an unknown amount of time with a sprain. “Colton has really done an awesome job, and it goes back to the winter. He was in here during quarterback workouts. He’s not an excuse maker. He’s a 4.0 kid, and he busts his butt at everything he does.”
Friday was Frank’s first start after coming in mid-game in last week’s loss to Lebanon.
“He’s shown so much strength, so much mental toughness, mental fortitude,” DeVault said. “He’s really just been able to go in there — we’ve ran the same plays, and we ran them well. I can’t give enough credit to him.”
Nate DeRolf showed his versatility. He scored the first TD of the night on a 41-yard run started by a double-handoff reverse. Early in the second quarter, he caught a pass from Frank and waltzed into the end zone. And in the second half he dove for a catch at the 1, and Frank carried it in on the next play.
Frank was 4-of-13 for 62 yards, and he didn’t throw an interception. But the Arabians have a stable of ball carriers in the backfield, minimizing the need for a quarterback with a lethal arm.
DeVault finished with 50 yards on 12 carries, and Roberts added 43 on six carries. DeRolf caught three passes for 39 yards and also had the 41-yard running play.
DeRolf scored two touchdowns, and DeVault, Frank, Jordan and Arthur each had one.
“We were just playing as a team, and we had all calibers firing,” DeVault said. “I felt great running out there, and I know the rest of the running backs did, too.”
Anderson’s lone score came on a 39-yard TD pass from Steven Kline to Dontrez Fuller.
DeVault knows what he and his teammates need to do built on this win.
“We’ve just got to stay humble and hungry,” he said. “We just gotta come to practice every day with the same mindset that we came into this week with. We’ve got to win. We’ve got to fight every quarter, every half, every play.”