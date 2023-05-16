PENDLETON — On the first night of the 2023 spring sports postseason, a pair of Madison County athletes defended their sectional titles while a third mounted an assault on the sectional record books at her home track.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell smashed the Sectional 18 records in both the 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs while teammate Whitney Warfel won the shot put, lifting the Arabians to a fourth-place team finish at the girls track-and-field sectional Tuesday night.
Lawrence North was the sectional champion with 165.5 points, followed by Mount Vernon with 121, New Castle with 101 and the Arabians with 57.5 points.
It was a very different feeling for Jarrell in her second track-and-field sectional. While she did advance to the state finals in the 800 last year, she was struggling with illness and was just coming into her own after overcoming a fall season injury.
“Last year I was dealing with a sinus infection, I think, so my mile was totally different from last year,” she said. “I came in this year and perform like I have been the last couple meets. Luckily I was sick, but it was last week, so it didn’t affect me this week. I knew my competition, so I just wanted to perform like I know I can.”
This time around, she appears to be in peak shape as she dominated the field in her races, first running the 1,600 in 5:01.53, just off her personal best and the state standard, and topping the previous mark that had stood since 2005 by just under 12 seconds.
Her opening lap was a blistering 70 seconds, which caused her to slow down on Laps 2 and 3. As she caught a glimpse of the clock at the start of her final lap, the record was on her mind.
“I wanted to get out fast, but I did get out a little too fast,” she said. “My middle two laps, I kind of paid for it then. But that last lap, I was able to bring it back and finish where I should.”
Later in the evening, she ran the 800 in 2:20.31, knocking the 1996 run of Donna Harless from Highland from the record books by just under a half-second. Jarrell made it three events at regional as the 1,600 relay team — including Abby Fisher, Hadley Walker and Kaydance Mirante — placed third.
Warfel advanced to regional in both throwing events for the second straight year, but this time she’ll have a blue ribbon as part of the accomplishment after a shot distance of 36-foot-10.5 was good enough for first. She overcame a sore back to also place third in the discus for the Arabians.
“I’ve been rehabbing my back for the last two weeks, not going as hard in practice, so I can give it my all on the first throw,” she said. “We’ll see what happens next week.”
One of the smallest schools in the field, Daleville placed fifth in the team competition and will be well represented at Pike next week. It’s the highest sectional team finish in program history.
Broncos star Faith Norris was limited to one individual event due to illness but made it count as she placed third behind Jarrell in the 800. She had been a late scratch in the 3,200, where she entered the sectional as the top seed.
Norris will be joined at regional by Amarah McPhaul, who was third in the 200 and Jenna Brand, also a third-place finisher in the long jump. McPhaul, who had high hopes of moving on in the 100 but came up short, did advance — along with Emily Simmons, Kara Coffey and Kadence Aikin — with another third-place finish in the 400 relay.
Anderson finished seventh as a team, but senior Zoe Allen made it two years in a row as the 100-meter hurdles champion with a time of 15.57. She later finished runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles to also move on to regional.
“It was very exciting. I actually changed a lot since last year,” Allen said. “I have a chance to stay and go to state. That’s my mindset this year.”
She will be joined by Anderson teammate Ja’Mica Coyle, who placed third in the 400.
Lapel’s Sophie Goodwin came from well back in fourth place on the final lap to challenge for the win in the 3,200 before settling for the runner-up spot and will move on for the Bulldogs.
At Marion, the Frankton girls placed fourth as a team and advanced a number of athletes to the Fort Wayne Carroll regional next week.
The Eagles were led by Sydney Duncan, who also repeated as a sectional champion in the shot put with a distance of 43-2.75, bettering her 2022 championship throw of 37-11.75 by over 5 feet. She also placed third in the discus to advance and made it three total advancements as she, Skyler Drake, Eva Bott and Bella Dean placed second in the 400 relay.
Dean also advanced in three events after runner-up placings in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Frankton’s 3,200 relay team--Chelsea Newton, Evelyn Croy, Alexis Finney, and Emma Sheward--placed third to move on.
Drake moved on in a second event with a second-place finish in the long jump.
Elwood’s Savannah Garcia also advanced to regional with a third-place run in the 100 hurdles.
At the Kokomo sectional, Madison-Grant’s 400 relay team of Laci Southerland, Ariah Stanger, Abbey Brown and Aida Sites advanced to Goshen with a third-place finish.