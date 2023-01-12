PENDLETON — With the regular season winding down and sectional just around the corner, time is running out on swimmers with postseason hopes to make last-minute improvements prior to taking on the challenge of postseason competition.
A number of Pendleton Heights athletes showed Thursday they appear poised to be at their best at the right time.
Junior Ian Christian and Jacob Simpson each capped four-win nights as they combined for a convincing victory in the final event of their home meet against Delta in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the Arabians pulled out a 100-85 win in the boys meet, securing a split of the dual with their Hoosier Heritage Conference rival.
Despite two wins from senior Sophie Kaster, the girls team from PH came up short by a nearly identical 100-86 score to the Eagles.
For both Christian (back) and Simpson (shoulder), the balance of the season may be as much about getting healthy as it is about getting faster. They seemed well on their way in both aspects.
They opened the meet the same way they closed it, by combining on a relay win. Along with Kyle Kemper and Eli Brindley — who was also on the 400 team — the boys meet began with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay race. Later, Christian added individual wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races while Simpson’s victories came in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
Confidence levels for both juniors are very high.
“I’m feeling great now, and I’m happy with my times,” Christian said. “My back was hurting last week, but I’m healthy now and feeling great.”
“I pretty much matched my conference times, especially on my (backstroke) I want to better my conference times,” Simpson added. “I’m looking forward to sectional, maybe breaking a (school) record there. I’m feeling pretty good.”
The closing race seemed to pit Simpson against Delta’s top swimmer Zachary Baty, who had earlier won the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle races, but a fast start by Christian and strong races by Brindley and Evan McKinney handed Simpson a huge lead as the Arabians won the event by a comfortable 12 seconds.
“I knew I had to get (Simpson) some kind of lead, so I went all-out,” Christian said. “Especially in the last event of the night.”
“I knew I was tired, but I was ready to get in and give it my all,” Simpson said. “I was just coming off that backstroke, but I wanted a good time and I wanted the team to get a good time, so I gave it my all.”
McKinney also picked up an Arabians win in the 200-yard freestyle, edging Delta’s Braden Bowman by just over a second.
Kaster is one of two holdovers — along with junior Mallory Gentry — from last year’s state qualifying 400-yard freestyle relay team. Thursday, she took first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, securing a season-best time in the latter, and was part of two second-place relays.
“If she is in a race and going out of the block at the same time as her competitor, my money is always on Sophie,” PH coach Amanda Safford said. “She is a go-getter, and she does not like to lose a race, so she is going to put everything she has into her swims.”
The PH girls added a victory in the 500-yard freestyle as Clara McIntyre won in 5:42.35, besting Addison Shue from Delta by nearly 20 seconds.
The Arabians got a little payback in the diving competitions as well. After coming up short of the HHC championships they sought, Maddie Heineman (206.20) and Ashury Grobey (260.65) took first Thursday, each with personal-best scores.
“What we saw from the divers tonight, I’m just super impressed,” Safford said. “We saw 7s and 8s. You don’t see that often. When they pop up like that, what an incredible effort.”
The Arabians will return to HHC action Tuesday when they travel to New Castle before closing out the regular season with home meets against Mount Vernon on Jan. 19 and Liberty Christian in their finale Jan. 24.