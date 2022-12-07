PENDLETON — On a night when Pendleton Heights recognized its youth wrestlers and hosted a wrestling halftime show designed for fan enjoyment, the Arabians also took a moment to honor a fallen wrestler from the opposition.
Arabians junior Jack Todd won by fall at 145 pounds in 49 seconds to open the match as he defeated Brebeuf Jesuit junior varsity wrestler Nelson Speer.
Speer stepped into the match as a substitute for Tav Van Natta, the Braves senior who died suddenly a week ago.
PH coach Dave Cloud offered to have Van Natta introduced as Brebeuf’s boys competed for the first time this season and honored his memory with a moment of silence and it was a tragedy that hit close to home for the Arabians.
“We’ve all been through it,” Cloud said. “Coach (Mitch) Todd was at Shenandoah when they had a young man commit suicide and we had a young man here — Zach Wise — about 11 years ago,” Cloud said. “It was just devastating. We had a lot of people step up and help us and support us.”
“We know about that ourselves here at Pendleton with Zach Wise quite a few years back,” Jack Todd added. “We understand what it’s like to lose a kid like that so suddenly.”
Todd’s victory was the first of three wins in a row by fall to open the match — and nine overall — as the Arabians went on to post a 54-24 victory over Brebeuf.
After Todd’s win, Jay Covington defeated Nick Passarelli at 152 pounds with 43 seconds gone in the second period and Chris Crank followed with a win over Vik Pradham at 160 pounds. Crank’s victory came with just 10.7 seconds left in the first period.
Brebeuf picked up its first win at 170 pounds from Nick Cassman by injury default when PH’s Jayvith Kissick had to bow out during the first period.
Garrett Pederson got the Arabians back on track with a first period fall at 182 pounds over Gus Grammelspacher before Nolan Buckman of Brebeuf pinned Nate Walls in the second period to trim the deficit to 24-12.
The lone forfeit of the match came at 220 pounds when neither team could field a wrestler, resulting in, a double forfeit and set the stage for the most dramatic moment from a night in which none of the 13 contested matches lasted into the third period.
Moving up from his usual 220-pound class, Eli Libler matched up with Brebeuf heavyweight Finn Walters. Eleven pounds lighter and at least five inches shorter, Libler found himself down quickly 5-0 after Walters recorded a takedown and near fall.
“I thought I was going to get pinned for a second,” Libler said. “I was on back and I thought ‘I need to get out of here.’ I maneuvered to get out of it, and it did work.”
But the Arabians junior came back with a takedown of his own and pinned Walters with one second remaining in the first period.
It was an eventful 1:59 to be sure.
“I was shocked when you said that, just one second left on the clock,” Libler said. “Holy crap! I was not expecting it to be that close of a match in the first period.”
“He just never quits,” Cloud said. “It would have been so easy to quit when you’ve got a guy that big laying on you. I told him, when he gets him on his back, he’ll pin him. I’m so proud of him.”
The Arabians went on to add first period falls from Brooks Bond (106), Max Bowers (126), Alex Heineman (132) and Blaine Bowman (138) to wrap up the team win.
Among the girls matches featured Wednesday evening, the state’s second-ranked 138-pounder, Maggie Boncosky, won by fall in the first period.
The Arabians will host the Pendleton Heights Super 6 — including area schools Anderson and Elwood — Saturday morning in a final tune-up for next week’s Madison County Championship.