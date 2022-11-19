PENDLETON – The Pendleton Heights boys basketball team’s mantra for the 2022-23 season is “Winners Make Commitments,” but it could easily be: Enough is enough.
Five years removed from their last winning campaign, the Arabians aren’t merely focusing on flipping their 8-16 overall record and 3-4 finish in the Hoosier Heritage Conference from 2021-22.
They are looking to reignite tradition.
“Something we’ve talked a lot about is that Pendleton has had 20-plus years of never being below .500, and the last five years in a row, we’ve been below .500. Something we’re talking about is turning that corner and becoming winners again,” Arabians head coach Adam Ballard said. “Our theme is winners make commitments. And our kids could not be more committed in the last eight months than what they have been. We’re really, really expecting to find success this season.”
The Arabians are without a single senior on their varsity roster but what they do have are two cornerstone returning starters and a plan that could potentially equate into a successful two-year stretch.
Back in the starting five are juniors Josiah Gustin, a 6-foot-7 forward, and 6-3 forward Brayden Kanitz. Joining them will be 5-8 junior guard Isaac Wilson, sophomore Evan Mozingo and 6-1 junior forward Aaron Cookston.
The Arabians welcome back a total of four players with notable varsity experience, including 5-10 junior Caden Sims, who is projected as the team’s sixth man.
As sophomores the Arabians’ eight juniors learned valuable lessons, Ballard emphasized. Now, it’s their time to build from those setbacks, which entailed a difficult 1-9 start to the year last winter.
In 2021-22, the Arabians inserted three sophomores into the starting lineup, and the time spent cutting their teeth began to pay dividends by season’s end. The goal is to carryover the small victories and possibly use it to turn back the clock.
“In our last 14 games we were 7-7, and we probably played as well as we had all year in our sectional game with Mount Vernon,” Ballard said. “Josiah Gustin had a bad first half, but he really grew up in the last 18-19 minutes of that game. Cookston and Sims had meaningful minutes in that game. While there are no moral victories, there are definitely things to build on.”
Statistically, Gustin proved steady, averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 assists. Kanitz provided 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 assist per outing.
Sims (2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds per game) and Cookston (1.9 points, 1.2 rebounds per game) both supported the Arabians’ top scorers when the opportunity called last year. Reese Caplinger, a 6-3 junior, 6-0 junior Canon Cook, Joe Estes, junior Dontrez Braxton and 5-8 sophomore Hunter Suchyna will also see minutes.
“We’re building on four sophomores getting meaningful experience in the second half of that season that I feel like really led us into having a fantastic spring, summer and fall,” Ballard said. “I’m really excited about this group. We still don’t have any seniors, so in some ways, we’re still a relatively young team, but we’re not as inexperienced as we have been in the past couple of seasons.”
The experience is on-going, but their quest at becoming the first group to surpass .500 since the 2016-17 team finished 17-7 is the primary task.
“We’re really looking at this as a two-year team, but it’s not a two-year team where we’re just going to throw them out there and see what happens. We want to set the tone this year. We want to make strides this year,” Ballard said.