PENDLETON -- “I don’t say anything,” Pendleton Heights baseball coach Matt Vosburgh said with a chuckle as the sun set on Bill Stoudt Field on Friday.
Two hours earlier, his lips were sealed as the Arabians found a groove in the third inning against Yorktown. A five-run groove, to be specific.
“When we’ve got guys up there with confidence that are hitting and playing loose -- we play better when we play loose and confident,” he said. “Your job as a coach is to get guys prepared throughout the week, and then game day comes. You just let them go play.”
The five-run third inning was key as the Arabians (3-1, 3-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference) defeated Yorktown (4-1, 3-1) 10-5 after a close 5-4 loss to the Tigers three days earlier.
“There wasn’t a ton different (from Tuesday’s loss). We brought up the same energy,” Vosburgh said. “I thought on Tuesday, we left some runners on bases. We hit the two double plays on Tuesday, where we would have expected to score a few more runs that game. We ended up losing by only one run. If we have the same offensive production that we had tonight on Tuesday, coming up with a couple of big hits in big spots and staying out of the double plays, I think we win Tuesday, too.”
Yorktown struck in the top of the first inning as junior Jayce Key singled on an 0-1 count to bring in senior Cole Temple. The Arabians responded with two runs in the bottom of the first before both teams went scoreless in the second.
Yorktown added two runs in the top of the third with RBI from Temple and senior Jackson Furnish before the aforementioned third-inning scoring run by Pendleton Heights.
Seniors Ricky Howell and Jalen Jordan and sophomore Kade Brown all hit RBI while sophomore Jordan Williamson brought in two runs on a ground out, putting the Arabians up by four.
“You can go up and down the list,” Vosburgh said. “I thought Kade Brown played extremely well tonight, defensively in the outfield, made a couple of plays, things that don’t go in the stat book a lot. … Alex (Begley) kind of had a bad taste in his mouth on Tuesday, having closed out that game and it didn’t go his way, so I wanted to give him a shot to go out there and redeem himself. To see him go out and strike out the side, I’m sure it makes him feel pretty good tonight.”
Yorktown pulled starting pitcher Landen Eppard two-thirds of the way through the third inning, replacing him with junior Jacob Grim, who allowed seven runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout during his time on the mound. Grim finished out the game, throwing three strikeouts and allowing three more runs on four hits.
The Arabians added three runs to hit double digits, one in the fifth inning as Begley was picked off as Howell scored and two in the sixth on RBI singles from senior Nate Gilmet and Howell.
The Tigers added two runs in the fifth and sixth in consolation. As a team, they had nine hits.
Jordan started on the mound for Pendleton Heights and lasted four innings before Carpenter (two innings) and Begley (one inning) closed out the game in relief. Jordan had two strikeouts and allowed four runs on five hits while Carpenter allowed one run off four hits.
“I thought today Jalen came out and gave us really good innings,” Vosburgh said. “He got about an inning or so of work on Tuesday (and) came out and started for us tonight and did his job throughout the early start of the game.”
Begley was perfect in his single inning pitched, throwing three straight strikeouts to end the game.
“He’s a senior leader for us,” Vosburgh said. “If you could define what a bulldog is, or a competitor is, that’s him. He thinks he’s going to beat every single person that goes out, that his stuff is better than anything that anybody’s going to show him. So, if you’ve got a guy with that kind of confidence and a guy that just consistently goes out and throws strikes (and) pounds the zone, you feel pretty good that he can come in and close out a game like that.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Arabians, who play Hamilton Southeastern (3-3) Saturday at 2 p.m.
“The way that we have to approach every game is the same way that we’ve done this entire first two weeks,” Vosburgh said. “We’ve been prepared in the days ahead of time. We come out with energy. We play loose. We play confident. We attack on the bases. We try to create havoc and create chaos on the bases. … If we can continue to do that, we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with this year.”