PENDLETON — It took roughly nine minutes for the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team to gain its footing Tuesday night, but once the Arabians found their groove, they never let up.
A putback goal from Aiden Boys off a blocked shot on goal by Jack Weflen gave the Arabians the lead in the 10th minute, and the PH defense led by goalkeeper Lucas Mayer-Adams nailed down a 2-0 shutout win over visiting Muncie Central.
The shutout was the first of Mayer-Adams’ varsity career, and it helped the Arabians secure their first home win of the 2023 season.
“It felt great, first varsity shutout, first varsity home win under the lights. It feels great,” Mayer-Adams said. “As a team, we always work on defensive possession. I’ve built a good link with most of the backline. We’ve played together since middle school, and I’ve played club with a lot of them.”
The Arabians (2-0-1) worked as a cohesive unit, holding the formerly unbeaten Bearcats (3-1) to four shots on goal — all in the first half — and nine shots overall.
Mayer-Adams recorded four saves, while the backline tallied one block, but the turning point unfolded in the second half, as PH’s midfield defense and possession rose to the occasion.
“At half, we talked about our midfield. At times when we had a breakdown, our midfield wasn’t being connected. Our midfield playing a lot stronger and connecting passes, and us just possessing the ball, is what shut them down,” PH head coach Kyle Davy said. “We didn’t do anything special defensively. We just controlled the game, and they couldn’t find a rhythm.”
The Arabians’ attack hit its stride in the second half, turning five first-half shots on goal into nine in the second half. PH fired 12 shots in the first half and finished with 14 in the second.
“Especially in the second part of the second half, we found our groove, and we started putting shots on frame,” Davy said. “Their keeper played a great game, so he made all these initial first saves, but we have guys crashing, just trying to put the ball back on frame. It was good.”
Muncie Central goalkeeper Tucker Lowe finished with nine saves. His defense swatted away two more attempts in the second half.
The Arabians kept the pressure on Lowe with a handful of point-blank shots on goal by Dylan John, Tyler Kuhns and again by Weflen in the second half with PH protecting a 1-0 advantage.
Wyatt Debertrand captained the PH midfield and eventually set up the Arabians’ insurance goal with a free kick in the 72nd minute. Debertrand’s shot was tipped away from the net initially, but Greyson Hovermale pounced on the ricochet and laced the ball into the net to make it 2-0.
The Arabians opened the season at home Thursday and tied Hamilton Heights 1-1 before beating Muncie Burris 4-2 on the road Monday. They host Hamilton Southeastern on Thursday before opening Hoosier Heritage Conference play at Greenfield-Central on Aug. 29.
“We saw Hamilton Heights. We weren’t ready, and they took it to us, but we came back against Muncie Burris, and now Muncie Central,” Mayer-Adams said. “(The non-conference schedule) is keeping us prepared and on our toes.”
The Arabians concluded the 2022-23 campaign with a 10-7 overall record and finished second in the HHC at 6-1.
“The first couple of games with the heat and everything, we’ve allowed teams to kind of just stay in the game,” Davy said. “Unfortunately, Thursday we weren’t able to get that win, but tonight, it felt good to get that win, for sure. This is going to be a really fun year for us. We have a lot of creative players in the attack, and it shows.”