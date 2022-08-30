PENDLETON – The Pendleton Heights boys soccer team had high hopes Tuesday night, but rival Greenfield-Central quieted those expectations behind a flurry of attacks.
The host Arabians were shooting to win their Hoosier Heritage Conference season opener while also attempting to claim the league’s coveted Bell Trophy. Neither came to fruition, as the Cougars won their third straight game with a 5-0 shutout victory.
The Cougars (5-1-2, 2-0 HHC) improved to 2-0 in the conference behind a pair of goals from senior Bryce Kinnaman, who now carries six on the season, and turned a 3-0 halftime lead into the program’s fourth shutout win on the year.
The Arabians dropped to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in the HHC.
“That was a good Greenfield team. They’ve put together some good results so far this season, and they came out and proved they wanted it more than we did,” PH head coach Kyle Davy said.
The Cougars took control of the match from the start, outshooting the Arabians 12-4 in the first half, and generated a staggering 14 attacks in the first 40 minutes.
Greenfield-Central limited Pendleton Heights to eight attacks before halftime and built a 3-0 advantage in a span of four minutes.
The Cougars scored their first goal in the 33rd minute off a header by Dalton Evanoff with the assist going to Drew Davidson. Two minutes later, the Cougars’ Tyler Kerkoff made it 2-0 with a hook-shot goal over goalkeeper Alex Begley.
Kinnaman’s first goal was played off a thru-ball pass in the 37th minute.
“I felt like our midfield didn’t do the job tonight. We lost it, and we didn’t control it as well as we should have. That hurts us,” Davy said. “That’s where we generate everything from. We build everything from the midfield, so when they take us out of the equation, it definitely hurts.”
The Arabians finished the night with five shots on goal and eight shots overall compared to G-C’s 15 shots on goal and 30-plus shots.
Last year, the Arabians beat the Cougars 2-0 en route to a 5-2 record in the HHC for third place.
Prior to their HHC showdown with G-C, Pendleton Heights challenged Class 3A No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern, losing 4-3. Greenfield-Central notched a quality 1-0 win over 3A No. 16 Westfield and blanked HHC foe Yorktown to open league play 1-0.
“I don’t know if the score reflects the talent at Pendleton. I think that we saw a really tough team tonight, and our boys just came to play. The talent of Kam Kail alone is worth noting, and Wyatt (Debertrand) up top. They’re really good,” G-C coach Matt McConnell said. “They played HSE really tough and lost 4-3. That’s no joke. They have a lot of talent, and we have a lot of respect for them.”
The Cougars’ final two goals unfolded in the 42nd and 44th minute with Kinnaman burying a penalty kick and later Josiah Findley lacing a shot past Begley, who posted four saves. Hunter Suchyna entered in the second half and recorded seven saves.
Greenfield-Central’s Jordin Jones had four saves for the shutout win.
The Arabians will look to bounce back at home against Madison County rival Anderson on Thursday night.
“It’s been a while since we’ve played for (the Bell). This was a big game tonight for a lot of these guys, and for some of them they haven’t played for it before,” Davy said. “But there will be other opportunities down the road.”