PENDLETON — Jed Richman has a goal to have 22 starters this season.
With unprecedented depth, the Pendleton Heights coach is hoping to avoid utilizing two-way players.
The Arabians have 24 seniors, 40-plus freshmen and 105 total in grades 9-12, a bump of 14 from where they ended the 2022 season.
“It’s nostalgic in a way that I haven’t experienced,” Richman said of this year’s seniors. “I’ve been able to watch these guys from junior football to now. It’s very rewarding to see all that they’ve poured into this program.”
Those seniors will fill a number of valuable positions on both sides of the ball as the Arabians look to build on a 5-5 season that included a three-game winning streak, including one over 6-1 Yorktown.
The offense will run through third-year starters Isaac Wilson at quarterback, Reese Reddington and Caden Sims at wide receiver and Reis Schnepp and Peyton Pollack on the line.
“Isaac is a pretty dynamic young man, and he gives us a lot of opportunities,” Richman said of Wilson’s versatility, pointing to his experience as a receiver in addition to starting as quarterback most of last season.
Junior Colton Frank, who got some flashes of varsity time last year, provides depth at quarterback and will push Wilson to be at his best.
Reddington and Sims are veteran targets along with junior Nate DeRolf, and Pendleton will likely use a running-back-by-committee approach, with Keaton Jones and Bo Surface leading the pack in preseason practices.
Joining Schnepp and Pollack on the line will be a mix of five to six other guys. Notable among that group is junior Gabe Martin.
“He’s done an outstanding job, he’s an extremely hard worker and he’s very smart,” Richman said.
Others who will help on the line include Jacob McKinley, Luke Graham, Nate Walls, Zac Jacobs and Jaythan Howard, plus Kaleb Day at tight end.
One other senior who could make some noise is Drake Stevens, who transferred from Shenandoah and then missed last season because of injury.
The defense will be led by a trio of seniors at linebacker: Dresden Roberts, Eli Arthur and Nick Trout, who set a school record last year for tackles in a season. Joining them will be Rylan Keesling and Surface.
The defensive front is anchored by returning starter Eli Libler and fellow senior Bryant Davis. Garrett Peterson is another who could help plug the gaps up front.
The secondary will be led by Clint Miller, a third-year starter at safety, and Nolan Souders, a third-year starter at cornerback. Wes Kupferer, Jacob Rowley, Sam Rhea and Dontrez Braxton will also get chances on the back end of the defense.
The Arabians also have a weapon on special teams in Dom Apo. Richman noted he was perfect last year, with his one miss coming on a block.
“He’s Mr. Dependable,” Richman said.