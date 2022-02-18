MIDDLETOWN – Final scores can sometimes be misleading. This one told the story as accurately as ever.
Pendleton Heights led 7-0 Friday night and never looked back. Shenandoah trailed 26-4, and it never got any better.
The Arabians played one of their best games of the season, and the Raiders their worst, in a 51-15 Pendleton win.
“It all started on the defensive end, but I’m really proud of our guys,” Arabians coach Adam Ballard said. “They did a great job in all aspects of the game.”
The 36-point victory comes following a one-point loss at New Castle on Tuesday night.
“It was a great bounce-back after a tough one on Tuesday,” he said. “I thought our guys showed some real growth tonight. They showed some mental toughness being able to bounce back. I hit ’em pretty hard with some things on Wednesday and Thursday, and they really responded.”
Pendleton won every facet of this game, starting with the defense and doing everything right on offense.
“We just wanted to play with a lot of energy. We wanted to be aggressive,” Ballard said. “But we just wanted to do all of the little things right. Jumping to the ball, closing out with high hands, not allowing middle drives, finishing plays with a block-out. And so I thought our kids really embraced that tonight.”
Fueled by that defense, Pendleton shot its way to a 30-6 halftime lead. Five players scored in the first eight minutes, and four made 3-pointers. The Arabians were 6-of-8 on 3s in the first half, and 10-of-14 overall.
Shenandoah, meanwhile, missed all six 3-point attempts and shot 3-of-14 from the field.
“We came out strong, and we just attacked them with our defense,” Arabian Josiah Gustin said. “We were ready to go. We’ve been focused ever since our last game, working really hard in practice.”
The Pendleton offense was balanced, with Luke Candiano scoring 12, Gustin 11, Jamison Dunham 10 and Ethan Ross 7.
“We shot it well, but I think we shot it well because of how well we played defensively, and how we moved the ball on offense,” Ballard said. “Almost every 3 we took came off an inside, back out and reversal.”
One big defensive key for the Arabians was the play of Ross on Shenandoah’s best player, Jasper Campbell.
“He’s a really good player,” Ballard said of Campbell. “And he’s a tough matchup because he’s 6-(foot)-3, 6-4. He’s thick. He can handle it. He can shoot it. He can post. So I thought Ethan Ross did a great job on him. Ethan is such a reliable guy, we can just say, ‘Hey, go take that kid, and don’t let him get going.’”
Shenandoah’s offensive woes are best illustrated by the leading scorer. Haygen Tomlinson scored a team-best six points, but even that took seven shots from the field and two free throws.
“We didn’t compete,” Raiders coach Dave McCollough said. “That’s really disappointing to me. It’s obviously a new low here because I haven’t seen that since we’ve been here. That’s really discouraging and disheartening.
“Now maybe that’s because they were playing at such a high level that we couldn’t. Maybe that’s what it was. They played a nice game, shot the ball well, but they pretty much just manhandled us across the board. Hit shots, got rebounds, got a couple dunks. So they had a lot of fun. They were able to do whatever they wanted to do. And quite honestly, we didn’t do anything about it.”
The 15 points scored is the lowest total for a Shenandoah team in at least 28 years, with a 26-point total in the 2007-08 season the previous low in that 28-year period.
The Raiders played the second half without Jack Stevens after he was injured in the second quarter. McCollough said he might have to miss some time after rolling his ankle.
