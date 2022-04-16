PENDLETON -- Three-run homers were the theme of the day for Pendleton Heights' softball squad Saturday.
Three Arabian balls landed on the outskirts of Legends Field with two runners aboard, and those were more than plenty for PH to retain the Madison County Tournament trophy, 15-2 over Elwood.
Bo Shelton, Khloee Gregory and Kieli Ryan all went deep, as PH (6-2) captured its fifth consecutive championship and 12th in the 15 years the event has been played.
"It's so exciting and I'm so glad we were able to do it," said Ryan, a senior catcher and Butler signee. "I felt good. At first, I was a little bit anxious to try to get a hit, but I pulled myself down and got into a hitting mindset, and I just hit."
Ryan ended with three of the Arabians' 12 hits, as well as five runs batted in. Her home run occurred in the fifth inning, part of a five-run frame that ensured there wouldn't be a sixth.
'When we hit the ball today, we hit it hard, and when we do, good things happen," PH coach Rob Davis said.
It wasn't until the sixth batter for the Arabians came up before they had a hit, after a 1-2-3 first inning and the first two hitters in the second reached on an error and walk. And the result for Shelton happened to be a three-run bomb, to near-dead center field.
PH (6-2) tacked on another run in the second and one in the third, when Hailee Brunnemer tripled and scored on a single by Caroline DeRolf. The Arabians loaded the bases with one out and Elwood starter Olivia Shannon gave way to Alivia Boston, but PH could not score again.
The Arabians began the fourth with a pair of hits, including an RBI by Ryan, and they benefited from two Panther errors. The second was when DeRolf hit a short chopper along the first-base side, dodged a tag and reached on a low throw to first. Gloria Richardson (running for Ryan) scored on the play.
With Brunnemer and DeRolf on, Gregory sent one over the left-field fence, and it was 10-0. That was Gregory's fourth homer of the season (Shelton also has four).
After a two-run single by Trinity Bryan got Elwood (2-3) on the board, PH sought to return to run-rule territory when it batted in the fifth, and it would do exactly that.
Kenzie Green doubled and Lillian Coffel's single moved Green to third, and Ryan knocked it out for the third time this year. The Arabians added two runs on three hits, with two out in the inning.
"We're going to hit home runs, and we hit four Thursday night against Frankton," Davis said. "And when there are runners on base, that's going to raise the scoreboard quick."
Eliza Findlay allowed four hits and struck out five in four innings. She faced the bases loaded with one out in the second and Davis visited the circle for a chat, and the junior right-hander responded by fanning Bryan and Maddie Parkhurst.
'The problem was, she wasn't working ahead (in the count) and she didn't have her best stuff," Davis said. "She's probably a little tired and she worked her butt off this week in the other two games. She pitched well enough to win today, and that's what counts."
Shelby Messer came on in the fifth and bailed herself out of a mini-jam (runners on first and second) with her second strikeout to end the game.
Gregory went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, and Shelton had a pair of hits.
Elwood, which blasted Lapel 18-4 Thursday to reach the final, could only come up with five hits against the Arabians (two by Morgan Scott). Four errors didn't help the Panthers' cause either.
This is a PH squad with seven seniors, all of whom played Saturday and had experienced a County title. But for Shelton, a junior, this was especially nice.
"Last year, I wasn't able to play because I was quarantined," Shelton said. "But being able to be a part of this is special."
The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of Covid-19.
PH visits Carmel Wednesday and Elwood hosts Sheridan Monday.