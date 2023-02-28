MUNCIE — “Proud of you.”
Pendleton Heights coach Adam Ballard said those would be his first three words when he got back to the locker room after the Arabians defeated Richmond 62-58 in the first round of Sectional 9 on Tuesday for their first sectional win in seven years.
“Very proud of our kids,” Ballard said. “They deserved it. They worked for it. They earned it. I knew we were capable of winning this game. I think our boys really believed that we were capable of winning this game, and I’m just happy to see it pay off for them.”
The opening minutes were pretty even until the Red Devils called a timeout down by two around the four-minute mark. Out of the huddle, they went on an 8-2 run to finish the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Arabians took strides, starting with a quick bucket on offense and doing well to evade Richmond’s extremely tight pressure throughout the quarter. They shut down a Red Devil attack that saw two missed shots in the final seconds of the half to lead by three going into the locker room.
The third quarter slowed back down with Richmond grabbing a quick board and getting the put-back bucket to sneak into a one-point lead at the buzzer. Between quarters, Ballard focused on slowing the game down mentally for his team.
“I thought we kind of slowed our minds down a little bit,” he said. “I thought we were able to rake a couple of traps (in) and get a couple three-on-ones, and our guys were decisive. They didn’t hesitate. They attacked the rim, and we either finished with a foul or a bucket. We found Evan (Mozingo) in the corner a couple of times for a couple of big shots, and that’s what our guys are capable of. When we slow our minds down and we just focus on what’s in front of us, we can do good things.”
Against Muncie Central earlier this season, the Arabians allowed the Bearcats to sneak back into the game in the fourth quarter, and senior guard Daniel Harris sank the buzzer-beater for the win. Now the road team in Muncie Central’s gym, Pendleton Heights made sure to close out.
With a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter, the Arabians built that start to a 14-4 run with Ballard calling a timeout for a breather with a little under four minutes on the clock.
With 49.3 seconds remaining, Pendleton Heights had an eight-point lead, and despite five points from the Red Devils in those final seconds, the Arabians secured the sectional victory.
“That’s what we call ‘winning time,’” Ballard said. “All year, we’ve been working to make plays at winning time, and we still made a couple mistakes. We weren’t perfect. We had some turnovers there down the stretch. We gave up a couple buckets down the stretch that I wish we would’ve done a better job [with], but it’s all about the old cliché of ‘survive and advance.’ We did enough to get a win, and we’re going to enjoy this on the bus ride home. Then we’ll be on to New Pal.”
Mason Carpenter and Ryder Cate spearheaded the Richmond attack, combining for 34 points while Cate also grabbed a team-high seven boards. For Pendleton Heights, junior Josiah Gustin continued the form he displayed this season with 24 points, nine rebounds and four solo blocks. Mozingo deputized with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The pitfall with a mild upset in the first round of sectionals for your first postseason win in seven years is, once the celebration dies down, it’s on to the next matchup. In this case, it’s a strong New Palestine (21-2) team Friday at 6 p.m. The Dragons defeated Pendleton Heights 58-41 earlier this season.
“Not that Richmond is undisciplined, but (New Palestine) is extremely disciplined,” Ballard said. “They’re not going to beat themselves. They’re going to wait for you to make mistakes. They’re going to put some pressure on you to make decisions, and we have to make sure that we don’t ever get in a hurry (or) we don’t ever get panicked, we focus and execute the things that we need to do to have success.”