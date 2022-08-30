PENDLETON — Despite a slow start, Pendleton Heights continued its Madison County dominance Tuesday evening at home with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-16) win over Lapel.
It was the second straight win for the Arabians as they improved to 5-2 on the season. It was a battle for PH — coming off three five-set matches last week — as strong play from Lapel early on kept things close.
“We came out a little slower than I would have liked,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “We’ve definitely got some things — we’re going to watch some film tomorrow — we have a few things in the middle and still want to work on taking care of the ball. … I thought we did a good job of turning around the momentum after that first set.”
That momentum took the shape of a nine-point service run from middle hitter Mikala Ross.
The junior took the ball with a 3-2 lead and didn’t give it up until the Arabians were up 12-2. After a subsequent four-point service run from setter Ava Kate Phillips, PH was in control 17-4. Ross finished the match with eight kills and three aces after showing off her game, which now goes well beyond controlling the match at the net.
“She’s playing with a lot less pressure, if you will, a lot more relaxed,” Barksdale said of the junior. “She’s adjusting well to a new setter, and she is our go-to attacker, and I think she’s thriving on that.”
Lapel (5-6) was denied an opportunity to make the second set interesting thanks to consecutive spectacular defensive plays from senior libero Ramsey Gary.
The Indiana University commit waited patiently for an errant pass to rattle around a retracted backboard and rim, fed Tessa Hannon for one kill and followed with a diving dig and save from the bench area for another point and a 21-10 lead.
“There is nothing to prepare you for that -- just being calm, collected and waiting for the ball, I guess,” Gary said. “You have to have the mindset that nothing is going to touch the ground so the ball is going to be up, no matter what.”
“It’s instinct, and it’s just flat-out effort,” Barksdale said. “It’s the resiliency to keep the ball off the floor. It’s ‘me versus you and I’m going to win.’”
A late Lapel charge made the third set interesting, but a Phillips tip ended a six-point Bulldogs' surge before Hannah Grile’s match-high 13th kill ended things.
Lauren Paska led Lapel with eight kills and four aces while Karlie Jannings added 12 assists.
Hannon and Annie Canada added six kills for the Arabians while Phillips handed out 32 assists.
The Arabians have won 32 straight matches against Madison County schools since a 3-2 loss to semistate-bound Alexandria in October 2018. It is a stretch of domination that has included the county tournament which has seen Pendleton Heights claim the title four years in a row.
“A lot of pride in that,” Gary said. “Three-time champs while I’m here. We don’t want to lose. We aren’t going to lose, and we’re going to do everything we can to get that four-peat.”
Lapel remains on the road Wednesday with a visit to Tipton while Pendleton Heights returns to Hoosier Heritage Conference play at Class 4A fifth-ranked Yorktown. The Arabians are 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mount Vernon last week.
The Arabians also defeated the Bulldogs 25-11, 25-11 in the junior varsity match.