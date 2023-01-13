PENDLETON – The Pendleton Heights girls basketball team had a mission to accomplish Friday night. It just needed a gentle reminder from head coach Nick Rogers before the start of the second quarter to finish it.
Down, 14-13 against Hoosier Heritage Conference rival New Palestine after the opening quarter, the Arabians slammed on the accelerator with a momentum-shifting 15-3 run and cruised the rest of the way to win decisively, 57-35.
The HHC finale victory improved Pendleton Heights’ season record to 10-8 and more importantly put the Arabians in position to potentially tie for first in the conference at 6-1 overall.
“After the first quarter, (coach) told us all gas, no brakes, so we came out and gave it our all and not stop until the final buzzer,” PH sophomore Kaycie Warfel said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, and we just wanted to come out and get past that tough loss against Mount Vernon. We wanted to really show and prove that we can be tough in the conference.”
Warfel proved her fortitude with a game-high 30 points, five steals and five rebounds, while her older sister Whitney, a senior, had 16 points and eight rebounds to pace Pendleton Heights’ high-low attack.
The Arabians opened the game on a 7-0 run and led 13-6, but the Dragons (8-10, 3-3) charged back with an 8-0 run to end the first quarter.
From there, the Arabians rolled up their sleeves inside Pendleton Heights Middle School – their temporary new home court – and established a 23-point margin by the second half.
“It was one of those things where we’ve been searching for a hallmark win for us where we put together four quarters of executing what we were trying to do,” Rogers said. “Not necessarily making plays all over the place and running around trapping and things, but we were able to simply execute and clean the boards up.”
The Arabians dominated on the boards, logging 23 on the defensive glass to minimize New Palestine’s second-chance opportunities. Olivia Jones had five rebounds – all defensive – and four points. Skylar Baldwin finished with five rebounds and five points.
Berkley Shelton chipped in two points, but she did most of her damage on the boards, hauling in seven overall, including five on the defensive side.
“I thought we controlled the boards and we battled. I’m extremely happy with it,” Rogers said. “Against Alexandria, I challenged Whitney and Berkley to get after it. Ever since then, that’s sunk in, and I feel like we’ve been doing a better job with it. That’s been a focus because we can’t win games if we’re getting beat that bad on the boards.”
Against Alexandria during the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals Jan. 5, the Arabians controlled the paint to win 71-57 before falling to Lapel in the finals 42-38 two days later.
Pendleton Heights lost to Mount Vernon, 50-38, on Dec. 3, marking the program’s lone HHC setback, which spotlighted its conference finale against New Palestine.
Mount Vernon (12-6) sits at 3-0 in the HHC. The Marauders have four more HHC games ahead of them through their final five regular-season games. Pendleton Heights won the HHC title in 2021-22 with a 7-0 run.
The Arabians are hoping either Shelbyville (1-4 HHC), Greenfield-Central (3-1) or Delta (1-4) can provide an assist by handing Mount Vernon its first conference loss.
“We had to do our part. We put ourselves in position to at least control what we can control, and then we have to wait and see how it shakes out,” Rogers said. “I think Mount Vernon still has three or four conference games left coming down the stretch and some tough ones. We’ll just have to see what happens. But we had to do our part, and we did.”
Defensively, they are ready to do more with five games left until the Class 4A Sectional 9 tournament, and it showed against the Dragons.
Pendleton Heights forced 20 turnovers and held Dragons top-scorer Isabella Gizzi to a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds. She was averaging 24.2 points prior. Allie Blum had 11 points and six rebounds for the Dragons.
“We only have five regular-season games left, so we’re going to keep pushing this and get better through these last games and hopefully win our sectional,” Kaycie Warfel said.
Warfel shot 11 of 20 from the field with two 3-pointers while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. In the second half, she converted 5 of 7 shot attempts from the field and recorded three steals.
“I really feel she’s a player where we’ve just scratched the surface. She’s not super confident at pulling up yet, but once we start to add some layers to that, it’s going to be scary to see where she can go,” Rogers said. “Once again, great effort and she continues to battle. That’s all we can ask of her.”