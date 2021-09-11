ELWOOD — For the fourth straight year, Pendleton Heights was crowned Madison County volleyball champions at Elwood, and for the third straight time, it did so without losing a set during the tournament.
Senior Avery Ross capped her brilliant Madison County tournament career with 13 kills, and junior Ramsey Gary authored a 15-point service run that broke open a close second set as the Arabians defeated Madison-Grant 25-13, 25-8 in the title match Saturday afternoon.
The Arabians did so without two of their top attackers as senior Gabby Ennis was injured earlier in the week during practice and junior Hannah Grile turned an ankle in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Anderson.
But playing shorthanded is nothing new to PH (19-2) after opening the season without Grile, junior Whitney Warfel and senior setter Olivia Wright due to COVID contact tracing. That experience helped the Arabians confidence Saturday they could succeed in spite of those setbacks.
“During practice and during each game, we work very hard to adjust to all the changes we have to make,” Wright — who handed out 25 assists during the final -- said. “We’ve been working hard this year to work more as a team than individually, so we work together better.”
Winning a title without key players also made for a special fourth in a row for coach Blair Barksdale.
“I was proud of our kids for staying under control and staying with it,” Barksdale said. “Even after Hannah went down, we didn’t panic or feel sorry for ourselves. We just made the adjustment and continued to battle.”
That togetherness paid dividends Saturday morning as PH cruised past Anderson in the quarterfinals and Frankton in the semifinals in straight sets which set up a rematch of the 2020 final against the Argylls.
Ross set the tone early in the match with three kills during the opening moments.
“We start with her on the front row intentionally, just to get some points early,” Barksdale said. “This year she’s done a great job making good choices and adjusting to the different sets she has. She knows when to hit the 5-foot line, and she knows when the set is a little off and to just keep it in play.”
The Argylls never seriously threatened during the first set, due both to the outstanding play of PH but also to their own mistakes. They committed five unforced hitting errors in the opener and struggled in the passing game, which frustrated coach Kayla Jump.
“I don’t think we served particularly well, which made it easier for them to pass, and then they could do whatever they want,” Jump said.
The second set started much closer, with the teams exchanging the early lead three times. But, with the set tied at 7-7, Gary took over the serve and the title match.
Six points later, Jump called a timeout in an attempt to stem the tide. But Gary served an ace out of the break, and by the time a Katie Garringer kill ended the run, the Arabians were up 23-8, and the match was out of reach.
Garringer was a bright spot in the finals for M-G (14-2) with six kills and also had eight in the semifinal win over Alexandria.
On championship point, it was Wright, who is usually setting up her teammates for kill attempts, who put away the game’s final point and the title for the Arabians.
“That was very special to me,” she said. “My whole team congratulated me through the whole thing, so that was very cool.”
Wright and Ross each achieved milestones earlier this season, with the setter getting her 1,000th assist and the attacker her 1,000th kill.
“It’s really cool. We know we helped each other to get there, so that’s very cool,” Ross said of the final point, which sealed PH’s 18th overall Madison County volleyball title.
The only set the Arabians have lost during this four-year county run was the first set of pool play to Frankton, but they have won 34 straight sets since.
The Eagles pulled the only mild upset Saturday when they reversed a season-opening 3-0 loss to Lapel with a 25-14, 25-21 win over the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
