ANDERSON — Pendleton Heights allowed 24 points total in each of its two matches Thursday to claim the top spot in Pool A of the Madison County Volleyball Tournament.
The Arabians topped Lapel 25-17, 25-7 in the second match of the evening before closing out the night with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over Anderson Prep. The competition opened with the Bulldogs stopping the Jets 25-4, 25-14.
“We have a lot of weapons,” said PH coach Blair Barksdale. “When we are passing well, we are pretty good.”
Sophomore Avery Ross had 16 kills. Avery Lanman had eight, Gracie King finished with 10 kills with four blocks, Hannah Grile had five kills and even setter Aubree Dwiggins had three kills and a block.
The Bulldogs took off quick in the first set against PH, leading 8-5. Avery Bailey served a pair of aces, Delany Peoples had a kill and Makynlee Taylor a block. But Lauryn Bratton took the serve on a kill by Lanman, and Bratton served the next seven straight points, six of those coming on kills by three different people.
Lapel never got closer than four after that.
In the second set, it was all Arabians. The Bulldogs didn’t score a point off their offense until it was 16-3. Dwiggins served the first six points, Ross served four and Ally Hall two.
“In that first set, I thought we defended well,” said Lapel coach Hilary Eppert. “But against Pendleton Heights, you can’t give them anything.”
There was one rotation where both Peoples and Taylor were on the bench, and the Arabians capitalized.
“There’s always going to be a rotation like that,” Eppert said, “but you’ve got to just figure it out and make a play.”
The Arabians like their spot when the tourney resumes Saturday at Elwood. They play at 11:15 a.m. against the host Panthers.
“I think we have more height than anyone else in the county,” said Barksdale. “That’s to our advantage. But there are teams there who are competitive and scrappy. They dig it out when we are hitting well, and it can be discouraging.”
The Arabians will take a 14-3 record into Saturday.
Lapel will play also at 11:15 a.m. against Alexandria.
“We’re still in it,” said Eppert. “We will go there and compete.”
The Jets are still searching for a good lineup, and coach Abby Karr liked what she saw in her team’s second match against the Arabians.
“We were more fluid against Pendleton Heights,” she said. “The girls accepted changing positions. We are trying to find out what will work for us.”
APA opens tourney play Saturday at 9 a.m. against Anderson.
