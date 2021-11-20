PENDLETON — After spotting Pendleton Heights the first 10 points of the game, the Frankton Eagles hung tough the rest of the half and stayed within a reasonable striking distance.
But that all fell apart in the third quarter.
Put another way, an Arabian freshman simply tore it apart.
After sitting much of the first half with foul trouble, Kaycie Warfel scored nine of her game-high 13 points in the third period — often dazzling fans with her explosiveness — and shut down Frankton’s top scorer as the Arabians handed the Class 2A sixth-ranked Eagles a 60-34 defeat, their first loss of the season.
Frankton cut the deficit to 33-17 at intermission and went on an 8-0 run at one point to draw within six.
Warfel, who is not only PH’s top scorer but also tasked with guarding the opponent’s best offensive player, picked up her second foul midway through the first quarter and sat the rest of the half and was ready to go coming out of the locker room.
The first score of the half came when Warfel found senior Kylea Lloyd for a bucket before collecting one of her game-high five steals on the next Frankton possession and scoring herself. After an exchange of turnovers and a basket in the lane by PH senior Abi Rosenkrans, Warfel grabbed a rebound and went the length of the floor to score, was fouled and converted the three-point play, extending the PH lead to 42-17.
She scored the next two Arabians' baskets on layups — one off another steal — before Rosenkrans capped the 15-2 run with another score in the lane for a 48-19 advantage.
PH coach Chad Cook said the sky is the limit for Warfel, who tied Sam Hammel’s school record for steals in a game (10) the night before.
“She’s just young and learning, but she’s a true talent,” he said. “She’s one of those players who is going to keep getting better through the years, and she’s coachable. She’s definitely helping us out on that defensive end for sure.”
She was guarding Frankton senior Lauryn Bates, who entered the game averaging 14 points. Bates finished with 11 but scored five points late in the fourth quarter after Warfel had checked out for the night.
“I feel like coach has the confidence in me to go out and guard their best player,” Warfel — who also grabbed five rebounds -- said. “I put a lot of work in to be in the position I’m in and play at the level I am at. I take a lot of pride in my defense.”
Lloyd added a double-double for the Arabians with 12 points and 10 rebounds as PH dominated the glass 43-24 overall. Rosenkrans scored 10 while senior Hailee Brunnemer — coming off a career-high 28 points the night before -- added nine as did Warfel's older sister, Whitney. Berkley Shelton also had seven rebounds.
Bates led the Eagles in scoring, added a team-high five steals and tied sophomore Emma Sperry with four rebounds.
Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker feels his team could give a much better accounting of itself if given another shot at the Arabians, which could happen in the Madison County semifinals in January.
“We just couldn’t find that next gear tonight,” Hamaker said. “I want another chance, another opportunity, because I think my team can play better than that.”
Frankton will return home Tuesday to play Taylor before a visit to Shenandoah the day after Thanksgiving.
Pendleton Heights, meanwhile, will resume its Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule the next two Saturdays with games at Shelbyville and Mount Vernon.
